EspriGas Announces Strategic Alliance with Coca-Cola Consolidated

ATLANTA, Ga.— EspriGas, a technology-driven industrial gas company, announces its strategic alliance with Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. As part of this alliance, EspriGas partnered with Coca-Cola Consolidated to provide carbon dioxide (CO2) at its customer locations. EspriGas was selected due to its 30+ years of experience managing customer accounts through its nationwide network of gas suppliers. EspriGas is known for its reliable service, simple ordering, and dedicated account support.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has served consumers, customers, and the community with excellence for more than 120 years. The company makes, sells, and distributes beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors.

In late 2021, Coke Consolidated exited the CO2 business. After an extensive pilot program, Coca-Cola Consolidated partnered with EspriGas to ensure its customers continued to have their beverage gas needs met.

“Throughout the pilot, the team at Coca-Cola Consolidated was in constant communication with its customers, making them aware of the need to switch to EspriGas and answering questions about the transition process,” said Alan Weiner, Vice-President of Sales Foodservice and Beverage at EspriGas. “The company provided outstanding customer service, making the transition of the CO2 service to EspriGas seamless and simple. We feel very fortunate to have partners like Coca-Cola Consolidated and look to establish additional partnerships like this to grow our food and beverage vertical.”

As part of the transition process, Coca-Cola Consolidated introduced EspriGas to more than 40,000 customer locations across 14 states. The customer base spans various subsegments of the beverage sector – restaurants, convenience and grocery stores, business cafes, dining halls, healthcare facilities, theme parks, hotels, and distributors.

“Our collaboration with EspriGas has been productive for us and our customers,” said Chris Pope, Senior Vice-President at Coca-Cola Consolidated. “The entire EspriGas team is committed to delivering exceptional service. Their organization has a customer-first mentality that is the foundation of our partnership.”

“Our technology team played a huge role in helping us win this business with the creation of a customized e-commerce portal, and we are excited to share the details surrounding the success of this partnership with the industry,” said Ryan Esparza, Chief Technology Officer at EspriGas. “This technology gives our customers a new, convenient digital option for ordering and will enable us to deliver on value and great service for these new accounts and our growing customer base.”

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence, and to grow profitably. For over 120 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers, and communities we serve and are passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell, and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia to approximately 60 million consumers.

About EspriGas

EspriGas is a technology-driven industrial gas company that brings a modern approach to the industry. Using a combination of technology and a network business model, we deliver products locally and support organizations nationally. For over 25 years EspriGas has built a network of gas supply partners to meet the needs of customers. As a single source gas provider, the EspriGas network includes 4,000+ supplier locations with a collective goal to make the cumbersome and complex gas industry simple.

