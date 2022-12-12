Hyster Introduces First Models in New A Series Lineup

GREENVILLE, N.C.— Hyster Company releases the first models built on its all-new A Series platform, the award-winning Hyster H40-70A series. These 4,000-to-7,000-pound capacity lift trucks offer world-class ergonomics, low total cost of ownership and safety features designed to bolster confidence and productivity, including the innovative Dynamic Stability System (DSS).

The A Series is a new line of forklift trucks manufactured using the company’s A+ Logic design philosophy. A+ Logic is a scalable approach that begins with the strong base of the A Series truck platform and allows customers to choose the options they need from a fully integrated set of scalable and adjustable features based on their unique application.

“We developed A+ Logic because no two customers face identical challenges, and meeting their needs means building the truck around them – not a generic, off-the-shelf solution,” says John Santiago, Director, Product Planning and Solutions, Hyster. “The tight-knit collaboration between our dealers and customers is an essential part of our approach, and the A Series platform allows us to act on that, delivering a lift truck solution built around their needs, with everything they need and nothing they don’t.”

The flexibility to get only the options needed enables the H40-70A to deliver the capability operations require while protecting budgets. Durable components and extended service intervals help further control maintenance spend and bolster reliability and uptime.

While the A Series offers exceptional configurability, it also offers robust standard features, such as DSS. Standard on all H40-70A models and completely maintenance-free, DSS uses sensors to continually monitor truck status. When it detects the truck exceeding designated thresholds, DSS automatically implements measures like limiting truck speed and hydraulic function, to help minimize the risk of forward and sideways tip-overs.

“The A Series delivers the tough, high-quality forklifts that customers in demanding applications expect, with advances to support truck stability, operator best practices and ultimately, productivity,” says Jimmy Anderson, Product Manager, Hyster. “As operators push to get the job done, DSS lends them a helping hand, automatically reinforcing their training. It gives visual indicators, audible alerts and automatic performance adjustments for stable travel that keeps business moving. Whether you are an operator, a manager or a business owner, DSS is a tool to help you meet your targets for performance and safety.”

The focus on the operator extends to ergonomics, with the H40-70A designed for high levels of visibility and comfort to equip operators for optimal performance all shift long. The operator compartment enables easy entry and exit with a lowered seat, increased floor space, and generous head and shoulder clearance. A low dash and wide mast design provide excellent forward visibility, and an optional high-strength laminated glass roof offers an unobstructed upward view to help operators placing loads at height.

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ more than 8,100 people world-wide.

