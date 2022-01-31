Innovative Start-ups Get Ready To Launch With SIGCUBATOR And Next Application Round Opens

With start-up companies already benefitting from SIG’s SIGCUBATOR accelerator program, SIG is once again offering new food and beverage innovators an amazing no-strings opportunity to get their exciting new product idea to market. Interested start-ups can apply now at no cost via sigcubator.com until 28 February 2022.

This is the fourth time SIG has opened-up its SIGCUBATOR accelerator program to forward-thinking food and drink start-ups and small businesses, eager to partner with SIG at no cost or obligation, to help launch their products. It is these small entrepreneurial start-ups who are increasingly driving industry innovation and value creation. However, many don’t have the volume to produce big batches with co-packers or the expertise and financial ability to invest in their own production plant. This is where SIG can offer an incredible opportunity.

One start-up business who applied to SIG’s SIGCUBATOR program in an earlier round is The Good Pea Co based in the UK, who was sponsored by SIG to have its pea-based milks test-filled in SIG’s unique carton bottle combidome 1,000ml at co-packer Framptons. Framptons will now be the co-manufacturer of The Good Pea Co as the company gets ready to launch its two new SKUs: Original and Barista.

Suhani Bhudia, Co-Founder of The Good Pea Co: “Thanks to SIG and the huge support from its SIGCUBATOR program, especially the initial cost-free test filling in SIG’s combidome carton bottle, we are now ready to launch our two new healthy and sustainable plant drinks to market with co-packer Framptons. SIG’s sponsorship will enable The Good Pea Co to produce samples for potential retailer listings and boost brand awareness at vegan festivals and pop ups. SIGCUBATOR has been a game changer for us, as we went from cooking up pea recipes in our own kitchens at home to launching our first commercially scalable products with Framptons. I would highly recommend submitting your idea to SIG’s SIGCUBATOR program, as the result could be so pivotal for your business too.”

SIGCUBATOR takes innovative start-up ideas on a ‘consumer-centric’ journey, from testing prototypes in SIG’s test centre in Germany, through to a successful launch to market. SIG is there to help at every step, giving expert advice, consumer-focused insights, and access to its extensive global network within the food and beverage industry.

Anna Rabanus, Global Category Manager at SIG: “The team at SIG is excited to begin 2022 by offering more start-ups invaluable help with getting their innovate product ideas to market. It’s been incredible to see how our SIGCUBATOR program has helped small companies over the past three years, from GROUNDED in the UK with its plant-based drinks in SIG’s combidome carton bottle, to Tiptoh in Belgium with its range of pea protein-based drinks in our combiblocMidi 1,000ml carton pack. GROUNDED, for example, are now producing in the UK and have recently launched with online retailer Ocado in the UK. Watch this space for upcoming launches from The Good Pea Co and Bear Paw Drinks, who has already won an award for one of its plant-based coffee creamers. We can’t wait to see what new ideas are out there and then to start engaging with these start-ups to foster successful future partnerships.”

SIG partnering with start-ups and co-manufacturers brings opportunities to all three parties: SIG’s expertise, filling capabilities, and industry network help talented start-ups launch innovative concepts, which can then be commercially filled at one of SIG’s co-packing partners. This creates space for further innovation to assure a speedy launch to market. For co-packers, such partnerships help them enter and experience new and attractive beverage categories and grow these innovative segments in the future. For SIG, working together with forward-thinking food and beverage start-ups is key to driving innovation and value creation.

Food and drink start-ups can apply now at sigcubator.com.All ideas are welcome – as the famous saying goes “mighty oaks from little acorns grow”. SIG can also be contacted directly at sigcubator@sig.biz after the closing date.

For More Information:

http://www.sigcubator.com/