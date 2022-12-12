Kallik Launches Mobile-based App Interface for Veraciti Label and Artwork Management Platform

Kallik, the global leader in label and artwork management (LAM) technology, announced it has launched a unique mobile-based app for new and existing users of its Veraciti label and artwork management (LAM) solution. For the first time, labeling and packaging professionals will be able to manage all stages of the complex label and artwork management process so critical to regulatory compliance, while on a mobile device with a convenient user friendly app.

The new app means Veraciti can be accessed anywhere on a mobile device during the label and artwork management process, to improve efficiency and accuracy without having to constantly refer to a desktop or laptop screen. It uses the familiar symbols and UI features common in personal applications to provide the ultimate app-based user experience (UX) for everyone who touches the labeling and artwork process, from designers & label creators, to reviewers & auditors, and operations teams.

“The future of label and artwork management software development will have user experience at the center. The launch of the new app-based user interface for Veraciti not only marks a milestone for Kallik but also for the entire labeling and artwork industry”, says Gurdip Singh, CEO of Kallik. “By pioneering the development of intuitive, user-friendly tools that align with the creative flare of labeling and artwork professionals, Kallik is setting the new industry standard of app-based solutions – putting users at the heart of the software solutions they use in their everyday business lives.”

The new UI for Veraciti has been developed through close collaboration with existing Kallik customers and rigorously trialed and tested in real industry scenarios. It creates an enhanced UX that allows users to access advanced LAM solutions on the go without the need for extensive prior training.

The app-based format will now allow Kallik to develop the Veraciti solution even further and integrate more advanced user-facing features going forward. This includes the ability to build more mobile-enabled functionality into the app such as graphical packages, 3D rendering technology or augmented reality views of labeling and artwork on the factory floor. This is the pinnacle for those who are seeking an end-to-end artwork and labeling solution.

About Kallik

Kallik, the enterprise labeling company, provides regulated industries with a definitive, end-to-end artwork management and label management platform they can trust. Medical device, pharmaceutical, chemical, manufacturing, consumer goods and cosmetics companies use Kallik to deliver trust in their labeling, integrity in their process and confidence in their brand. Kallik’s cloud-based labeling platform, Veraciti™, enables compliance and delivers supply chain efficiency for all the artwork and content assets that make up product packaging, labeling and instructions for use (IFUs).

