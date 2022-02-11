Lief Labs Announces Launch of Its Lief Raws Nutraceutical Ingredient Supplier Division

Valencia, Calif. — Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the launch of its Lief Raws division, a quality-driven and science-focused performance ingredient supplier providing forward-thinking ingredients to the continuously adapting nutraceuticals market. The premium products available through Lief Raws include innovative, in-house developed ingredients, as well as specialty ingredients through Lief Raws’ collaborative partnerships with trusted brands.

Lief Raws provides sales and distribution services and a range of full-service capabilities to its partners, including product formulation, scientific education, marketing, and ideation development. Lief Raws also features its Lief Evolutions offerings, which provide innovative product formats, such as functionality and experiential technologies, designed to enable Lief Raws’ customers to have a novel point of differentiation in the marketplace. Lief Evolutions’ first offering is Biozomal™, which is a liposomal technology. This liposomal technology can be applied to a range of ingredients, including caffeine, zinc, vitamin C, and iron, among others.*

The featured specialty ingredients currently available through Lief Raws, include:

Biozomal Caffeine

CeleVida Celery Powder

CellFlo6 Green Tea Extract

flolí Organic Rice-based Excipient Blend

Kocha Bucha Kombucha Powder

oatzi Oatmilk Powder

Actiponin Patented Jiaogulan Extract (Coming Soon)

“We developed Lief Raws with the needs of our customers, vendors, and end-consumers strongly in mind, and a goal of delivering an elevated experience that goes well beyond traditional ingredients and delivery formats,” said Tito Sanchez, Senior Sales Executive for Lief Raws. “Our practice of continuously engaging with, and truly listening to our partners, enables us to understand their evolving needs and strategically determine the new ingredients, formats and innovations we should pursue. We are very excited to introduce Lief Raws and a robust line-up of ingredients and delivery formats to the nutraceuticals marketplace, and we look forward to continuing to grow our partnership base.”

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses over 220,000 sq ft of new and fully renovated, full-service, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which includes an in-house analytical testing lab and a microbiology lab, and offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit lieflabs.com/.

About Lief Raws

Lief Raws, a division of Lief Labs, is a quality-driven and science-focused performance ingredient supplier providing forward thinking ingredients to the continuously adapting market. Lief Raws provides sales and distribution services and a range of full-service capabilities to its partners, including product formulation, scientific education, marketing, and ideation development. As a partner in product development, we will help transform ideas into reality. Lief Raws was founded on the premise of creating and delivering innovative ingredient and delivery solutions to the nutraceutical industries. We build partnerships and establish trust with our customers by devoting our efforts towards customer service, quality, and collaborative innovation. Lief Raws is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more about Lief Raws, please visit us on our website: liefraws.com/.

