Lycored Publishes Results of Two-Color Stability Studies

Lycored, a global leader in lycopene and beta-carotene-based color and taste-enhancing ingredients for food and beverages, has published the results of two-color stability studies in alcoholic and mocktail beverages.

The studies found that the company’s GoldHold A Dry and ResilientRed A colors are ready to meet alcoholic and mocktail beverage manufacturer’s needs for naturally derived, stable colors, as well as meeting consumers’ demands for an authentic and clean look.

Evaluating the stability of defined dosages in alcoholic beverages at various alcohol levels (1.2%, 5%, 15%, & 37.5%) over shelf-life, Lycored’s scientists put their lycopene and beta-carotene-based colors to the test to determine dosage of GoldHold A Dry and ResilientRed A required to achieve typical color in alcoholic beverages*.

ResilientRed A was also tested to compare the color and stability achieved against red cabbage which is typically used in alcoholic beverages.

Highlights of Lycored’s studies included:

Good stability for GoldHold A Dry at low dosage levels in alcoholic beverages, 5% and less, and very good stability for higher dosage levels in all alcohol levels, 15% or less.

ResilientRed A has good stability at low dosage levels in 5% or less alcohol in colored bottles, cans, or sleeved bottles.

ResilientRed A is ideal for flavors Strawberry, Rhubarb & Strawberry, and Summer Fruits.

GoldHold A Dry is ideal for flavors mango, pineapple, and lemon.

Commenting on the results, Caroline Schroeder, marketing communications manager at Lycored said: “Maintaining color stability in any beverage is challenging as pH, light and processing are major disruptors, but it is especially challenging with naturally derived ingredients as you are working within certain parameters instead of the freedom created by those artificial colors developed in a lab.”

“For example, due to pH independence, ResilientRed A can offer uniform color across various pH levels, whereas anthocyanins such as red cabbage, are dependent upon pH levels to determine shade.

“Odor is also a differentiating factor, especially when considering delicate flavor profiles. Strong odors, like those omitted from red cabbage have the potential to impact flavor, requiring additional material to mask. All of Lycored’s superstable color range are odorless and tasteless.”

Schroeder continued: “Global consumption of non- and low-alcoholic beverages is growing, with sales of non-alcoholic beverages spiking at 33%, up to $331 million in 2021**. As part of this new dietary trend, consumers who choose no or low alcohol are actively looking for better drink options leading them to the growing mocktail and hard seltzer market.”

“To appeal to the masses these ‘no proof’ and low-alcoholic alternatives must be clean label yet have the visual and taste perception appeal of their full calorie, high alcoholic content counterparts. This is challenging food scientists and mixology experts to find color ingredients that can fulfill the healthy lifestyle logic behind the popularity of low alcohol and mocktail beverages and can handle the necessary processing, storage and shelf-life conditions.”

“Lycored’s naturally derived colors are an ideal first choice for many of today’s most popular beverages because they match consumer expectations around popular flavors and color,” added Schroeder, concluding: “Non- and low-alcoholic drinks are vying to be top of the beverage market, but they can’t get there unless ingredients are clean, able to withstand intensive processing and assure color stays true. Our study data supports the switch to lycopene and beta-carotene-based colors for a variety of stable red, pink and golden shades.”

* Both colors require ascorbic acid for optimal stability

** According to The Washington Post

For More Information:

https://www.lycored.com/