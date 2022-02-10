Mexcor International Expands In Florida

HOUSTON, Texas — Mexcor International, a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world, announced the company recently relocated its Florida distribution warehouse to 11800 NW 100 Road, Suite 2, Medley, FL 33178. As the company continues to grow, it currently employs 255 people across the nation, with 66 based in Florida.

“Our decision to relocate into a larger warehouse came as a result of our growing footprint and expansion in Florida,” said Nicholas Alexander, President of Mexcor Florida. “In two years, our Florida team has tripled our portfolio, sales and sales team, which requires us to have a warehouse with the capacity to handle and ship over 400,000 cases a year.”

From this one location, Mexcor Florida delivers products directly by a fleet of company-owned and operated, refrigerated delivery vehicles to over 3,500 accounts across the entire state of Florida. The warehouse is primarily utilized for storage and handling of all the wine and spirits inventory. As a result of this relocation, Mexcor Florida has increased their warehouse space from 33,000-square-feet to 81,000-square-feet, which includes 30,000-square-feet of temperature-controlled space, and added 12 bay doors to create a more efficient workflow by allowing the inbound and outbound of trucks. The warehouse’s prime location puts it in close proximity to the Miami Airport and Port of Miami, with immediate access to the Florida Turnpike, I-75 and I-95. The Mexcor Florida team was able to hire over 12 new employees with this move.

“Our commitment to excellence and service is at the forefront of everything we do,” said Alexander. “Our team successfully overcame unprecedented obstacles these past few years and we are very optimistic about what the future holds in Florida and beyond.”

Mexcor International boasts a variety of high-end brands from all over the world, including fine wines from 27 countries, the finest award winning tequilas such as Agavales Tequila from Destiladora del Valle, Don Ramon Tequila from Casa Don Ramon and Jarana Tequila from La Madrileña. This year, Mexcor International’s Select Club line also brought home a 2021 Best in Class Medal from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

About Mexcor International

Established in 1989, Mexcor International is a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world. With a mission to elevate and celebrate life through the company’s core values of being all-in, future thinking and people oriented, the family-owned corporation has cultivated relationships with suppliers by building its brands and providing impactful service, innovation and value to customers. With distribution warehouses in Texas, Florida and California, Mexcor International’s reach extends to 50 states and continues to strategically expand and grow into a world-class, Hispanic-owned beverage distribution and import company. For more information, please visit mexcor.com, email info@mexcor.com or call 713-979-0066. Follow us on Facebook.

For More Information:

https://www.mexcor.com/home