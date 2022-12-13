Monin Americas Partners with Bee Downtown, Brings On-Site Apiary to Clearwater Headquarters

Monin Americas, an award-winning premium flavoring company with over 100 years of experience, announces its partnership with Bee Downtown, installing beehives at its Clearwater headquarters. The partnership adds Monin to the Bee Downtown Corporate Hive Program—a project dedicated to creating experiences that allow employees to uniquely engage with bees, agriculture, each other and their workplace—and will further Monin’s devotion to supporting honeybee colonies. The development of the three hand-painted and Monin-branded, on-site hives will extend the company’s initiative to educate employees and the community on the environmental and economic impact of pollinators.

Monin has dedicated resources to the preservation of national honeybees for 14 years. The population is made up of important members of the environment from which Monin finds the purest and most naturally derived plant-based ingredients. Monin prioritizes its commitment to sustainable flavor, responsible sourcing and the environment by identifying opportunities and finding partnerships to bring concepts with positive impacts to life.

Since 2008, Monin’s Syrup-to-Bees initiative has mitigated colony collapse disorder through the donation of syrup overages to beekeepers around the U.S. to help feed bees during shortages of nectar-producing flowers. Now, the new on-site Monin bees will pollinate a three-mile radius from the hives, positively impacting 18,000 acres of surrounding local land. With hives at the Monin Headquarters, the bees will have plenty of syrup to feed on throughout the winter when flowers stop blooming. Employees can take hive tours, participate in honey tastings and get involved in other employee engagement events year-round.

“Our goal is to consistently build up and inspire a sustainable world of flavor, and understanding our pollinators is essential to that achievement and to the preservation of our environment,” says Stasha Johnston, senior vice president of marketing. “We are thrilled to have an even deeper involvement in the protection of bees by educating our team and taking action to incite a local and national impact.”

Monin’s efforts to deepen its understanding of colony collapse disorder to educate the public, as well as protect and regenerate the environment contributes to its ability to proudly offer the largest variety of premium, great-tasting products, free from artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and sweeteners. Monin’s clean label commitment is upheld by the support of essential members of the environment, honeybees. Now, the company will bring pollinators closer to home and help foster knowledge about their role in our ecosystem by implementing the on-site fenced-in apiary located behind the northernmost building on Monin’s Clearwater property.

Monin Gourmet Flavorings is based in Bourges, France. Monin Americas, headquartered in Clearwater, Fla., employs more than 150 people who oversee sales and operations throughout North America, South America and the Caribbean.

Founded in 1912 in Bourges, France and family-owned and operated for three generations, Monin is the premier provider of flavoring products for creating specialty beverages and flavorful culinary solutions. With manufacturing facilities on three continents and product availability in more than 150 countries, Monin is recognized as the leading global flavor solution provider.

