Nutrabolt Partners with Biotech AI Leader Nuritas to Launch Testosterone Booster

Human performance company Nutrabolt has launched their new Testosterone Booster supplement named Cellucor P6 Ultimate, powered by Nuritas using the next generation of intelligent ingredients unlocked from nature, using AI.

This new product, aimed at men, supports healthy testosterone levels, strength, and endurance, maximizing overall physical performance. Cellucor features Nuritas’ powerful patented ingredient PeptiStrong, which harnesses cell-signaling technology to bring nutraceuticals beyond nutrition. The inclusion of PeptiStrong provides a wide range of benefits thanks to its multi-dimensional effects on muscle health: promoting muscle strength, improving recovery after intense exercise, boosting energy and supporting the synthesis of protein that assists in maintaining and building muscle.

Nuritas’ patented precision ingredient PeptiStrong received GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) status last week, a major milestone in Nuritas’ expansion to the US and globally for the nutrition market, opening the way to a new generation of supplements.

Using their revolutionary AI platform,the first of its kind in life science, Nuritas identified natural peptides found in fava beans that deliver against consumer needs. Utilization of the AI platform offers the potential to unlock plant-based, precise and efficacious solutions to a myriad of health and nutritional problems, with a success rate of up to 1,200 times that of traditional R&D, in a staggering 80% less time.

“Using AI machine learning to identify unique ingredients that enhance human performance allows us to stay on the forefront of nutritional discovery and innovation. It’s a core factor in our choice to partner with Nuritas. Their PeptiStrong induces unique molecular signaling that potentiates beneficial physiological effects, making it a perfect fit for our Cellucor Brand and P6 Ultimate Product.” Frank DiLorenzo, Director of Product Development at Nutrabolt.

‘’By partnering with Nuritas, companies can now can truly innovate, by replacing or elevating their product portfolios and creating the next generation of healthier, safer and greener products.’’ Dr Nora Khaldi, CEO and Founder of Nuritas commented.

Cellucor P6 Ultimate is available on their online store and at GNC online and retail.

About Nuritas

What if the future of intelligent ingredients was here but remained hidden away from science? Through pioneering life science and artificial intelligence, Nuritas and our unique Nuritas MagnifierNπΦ allows us to identify, unlock, clinically test and patent peptides; turning them into powerful and precise ingredients that elevate natural efficacy. We want to empower people to live healthier lives, naturally by making our everyday products healthier, safer, greener and more efficacious – from what we eat, to what we apply to our skin, all the way to what we feed our livestock. By translating nature’s wisdom into innovation, together, we can change the life of billions.

For More Information:

https://www.nutrabolt.com/