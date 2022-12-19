Palmate Announces New Product Innovation

TAVARES, Fla.— Palmate, LLC (Palmate), a premium cannabinoid ingredients company, has announced its newest product innovation – a high-potency dispersible powder that has an active ingredient potency > 65%, is taste neutral, nearly colorless, and disperses rapidly.

Until now, dispersible cannabinoid products have typically had an average active ingredient potency of 10% – 20% and often have a bitter aftertaste. This can lead to challenges for formulators and higher input costs to produce cannabinoid-infused products.

“Innovation is essential to our mission of making quality cannabinoid-infused products widely available to consumers,” said Jeff Field, President & COO of Palmate. “Instead of making a me-too product, we invested tremendous time and resources to develop a more potent product, which provides more flexibility and value for the brands creating better CBD products.”

Palmate, one of the only cannabinoid ingredient companies to achieve Brand Reputation through Compliance (BRC), a certification recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), created this new ingredient for companies and brands that are looking to use dispersible ingredients in products diversifying the routes in which consumers ingest CBD.

“We believe that CBD and other cannabinoids will be recognized as a fundamental part of health and wellness, just as essential vitamins and minerals are today. This new ingredient will power products that offer consumers additional choices for how they include CBD in a new or existing personal wellness regimen that fits their lifestyle” – Adam Cyrus, CEO

About Palmate

Palmate is a full-service manufacturer of premium cannabinoid ingredients. The Company’s multiple certifications, including BRC, USHA and a GMP-certified facility, demonstrate its commitment to raising industry standards for product safety and production quality. Palmate’s Food Safety Program ensures their premium cannabinoid ingredients adhere to the most stringent international compliance standards. Palmate is based in Tavares, Florida.

For More Information:

https://palmate.com/