Solvay Launches New Natural Vanillin Flavors for the Food and Beverage Industries

BRUSSELS— Solvay, a global leader in natural ingredients, expands the range of one of its flagship products, Rhovanil Natural CW, with three new natural flavor ingredients: Rhovanil Natural Delica, Alta and Sublima. With these new products, the Group will enable the Food and Beverage industries to cost effectively switch to natural and address growing consumer expectations for healthier, safer, tastier, and more natural products.

Rhovanil Natural Delica, Alta and Sublima are based on Rhovanil Natural CW, the market reference for natural vanillin needs which is produced by bioconversion of ferulic acid, a natural compound found in rice bran. This non-GMO natural vanillin flavor produced with a non-GMM strain ensures quality and value that combines taste performance and cost-in-use for Food and Beverage players around the world.

“Rhovanil Natural Delica, Alta and Sublima are cost-effective natural solutions providing the Food and Beverage market with easy access to EU Natural flavor labeling. This new offer is aligned with the current consumer trend toward natural and clean label ingredients.” said Jo Grosemans, head of Naturals, Solvay Aroma Performance.

“The flowability of these new grades is higher in formulations than that of pure vanillin, resulting in better dispersion and greater homogeneity in the food matrix such as chocolate, bakery and dairy products.” said Caroline Calin, Technical Marketing Naturals.“ These three new grades also reduce development time and are specially designed to facilitate the switch to natural vanillin.”

Solvay is committed to playing an important role in sustaining the world’s ever-increasing demand for food by reducing environmental impact and resource consumption while meeting consumer desires for healthier, safer, tastier, and more natural foods. This aligns with Solvay’s newest growth platform “Renewable materials and biotechnology” which aims to meet growing demand for sustainable solutions by increasing the share of renewable carbon in Solvay’s product offering and developing new business opportunities enabled by biotechnology.

*When “natural vanillin” is mentioned, it means “Natural vanillin, obtained by a biotechnological process from a source other than vanilla.

About Solvay

Solvay is a science company whose technologies bring benefits to many aspects of daily life. With more than 21,000 employees in 63 countries, Solvay bonds people, ideas and elements to reinvent progress. The Group seeks to create sustainable shared value for all, notably through its Solvay One Planet roadmap crafted around three pillars: protecting the climate, preserving resources and fostering a better life. The Group’s innovative solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices, health care applications, water and air purification systems. Founded in 1863, Solvay today ranks among the world’s top three companies for the vast majority of its activities and delivered net sales of €10.1 billion in 2021. Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB).

For More Information:

