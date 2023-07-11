Aroma Sciences, LLC Introduces Highly Aromatic, Full-Spectrum Oak Barrel Extract for Instant Barrel Aging and Balancing of Beverages

BOULDER, Colo.— Aroma Sciences, LLC announced the availability of a line of highly-aromatic, natural oak barrel extracts created by a new, TTB-approved and FDA-compliant, evaporative extraction technology. For the first time, brewers and distillers will have the ability to produce oaked beverages instantly, in any quantity, whenever the market demands them — and without the costs of purchasing barrels and maintaining barrel rooms.

Produced in an 18,000 square-foot facility in Boulder and protected internationally by several dozen patents, this sterile concentrate contains complex oak aromatics that are captured from reclaimed wine and spirits barrels. The company’s proprietary evaporative extraction process relies on turbulent, heated air to gently evaporate aromatic molecules from staves of both American and French, light, medium, dark, and extra-dark toasted oak barrels. It conveniently deposits these evaporated aromatics into a mixture of ethanol and water so they may be effortleesly incorporated into beer spirits or RTD’s prior to bottling.

Evaporative extraction technology captures aromatics in the same relative proportions as are present in the original oak barrels. It recovers even hard-to-reach, micro-aromatic volatiles locked deep within the wood that are hard to liberate by other extraction methods, and thus provides the full spectrum of oak barrel aromatics. The addition of oak blocks, chips, and powders to the fermenter cannot achieve the same results. Aroma Sciences’ total oak aroma fingerprint, which includes notes of vanilla, coconut, spice, toffee, and mocha of varying intensities, enhances the complexity, authenticity, and depth of the sensory wood perception in beer.

Aroma Sciences’ natural, evaporated oak barrel extracts were designed to help brewers control their barrel-aging destiny in the brewery and on the shelf. This new technology provides the following:

Removes microbial risks and thus the potential for off-flavors from barrique maturation.

Precisely meters oaking levels for any style, any ABV

Can be used in low doses to balance and refine beer or in higher doses to impart a traditional barrel-aged character to beverages

Stops losses through evaporation (between 3 and 6%/yr.)

Prevents oxidation and staling and thus extends shelf life.

Does not produce colloidal instability.

Offers ease of use. Simply add between 25 and 300 ml/hl (between 0.98 and 11.9 fl. oz./bbl), depending on beverage style and desired concentration, to a finished beverage prior to conditioning and packaging.Aroma Sciences natural oak barrel extracts usher in a new era in the art and science in the production of oaked beverages. About Aroma Sciences LLC. Aroma Sciences LLC, based in Boulder, CO uses its proprietary, patented, all-natural extraction technology to manufacture food- and beverage-grade botanical aromatics that are free of harsh chemicals, delivered in various container sizes for scalable applications in a wide spectrum of industries in the United States and abroad. Its founders, Russell Thomas and Dr. Ian Ward bring many years of highly technical and creative engineering and chemistry experience to Aroma Sciences LLC.

For More Information:

https://www.aromasciences.com