Brightseed Announces Upcycled, Non-GMO Certifications for Bio Gut Fiber Health Ingredient

Brightseed, the bioactives company, is proud to announce that its first bioactive-containing ingredient Brightseed Bio Gut Fiber is now Upcycled Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Brightseed is one of just 92 companies participating in the Upcycled Food Association’s certification program, yet the company’s proprietary research indicates that more than 60 percent of consumers feel strongly about upcycled ingredients. This growing consumer affinity for upcycled ingredients is creating more white space for brands to innovate and deliver products made with these ingredients. The upcycled category is projected to grow to $80 billion by 2032.

“Finally, companies can help mitigate food waste by participating in a straightforward, powerful program that turns food waste into new products and ingredients,” Upcycled Food Association CEO Angie Crone said. “Cutting food waste is the single-most effective thing people can do to address climate change. Thanks to the roll-out of this set of clear, uniform standards and protocols, reducing food waste becomes much easier. It’s an innovative approach because it’s the first consumer product-based solution, making it highly scalable and economically sustainable.”

Bio Gut Fiber is made only from upcycled hemp hulls, a part of the plant that is typically unused, through a proprietary, gentle process with no added chemicals. It is also the only fiber ingredient containing N-trans-caffeoyltyramine (NCT) and N-trans-feruloyltyramine (NFT): two pre-clinically studied bioactives for gut support.

NCT and NFT were demonstrated in a recent preclinical gut model study to support gut barrier function by reversing gut permeability. The gut barrier is a critical component of the digestive system, helping support overall wellbeing, ensuring proper nutrient absorption, and preventing toxins and pathogens from entering the bloodstream. Bio Gut Fiber brings these benefits to the food, beverage, and supplement market.

“We’re thrilled to demonstrate our commitment to offering high-quality, genuinely sustainable ingredients – validated by these certifications that consumers value and trust,” VP of Bioactives Alina Slotnik said. “Certifications like Upcycled Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified make sustainability more tangible and trusted for consumers who have growing expectations for the ingredients used in their favorite products. As we continue to bring bioactive ingredients to market, it’s a priority for our products’ sustainability impact to match the health impact they provide to consumers.”

Brightseed will feature Bio Gut Fiber in a range of functional product concepts at the upcoming SupplySide West trade show, Oct. 25-26 in Las Vegas. Also at the show, Brightseed’s Vice President of Microbiome Bethany Henrick will participate in the microbiome-focused education session, “A universe unfolding: Uncovering the mysteries of the microbiome and its connection to health.”

Brightseed welcomes any brands interested in bioactives or looking to formulate the next generation of products for gut health to attend the session or stop by booth 2175.

For More Information:

https://www.brightseedbio.com/