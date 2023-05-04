Brothers International and Hosh International Combine To Create Global Ingredients Supplier Network

Brothers International Food Holdings, LLC (“Brothers”), based in Rochester, NY, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hosh International LLC (“Hosh”). The acquisition adds another leading B2B ingredients company to Brothers following the acquisition of Dennick FruitSource (“Dennick”) in November 2021. Founded in 2004 and based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Hosh is a value-added supplier of fruit and vegetable juice concentrates and purees to global CPG companies, operating a similar business model to Brothers’ B2B fruit ingredients division. The combination of these companies results in a significantly larger and more diversified customer base, and a broader product portfolio supported by a best-in-class, global supplier network.

The combined business will be led by Travis Betters, Founder and CEO of Brothers. Emad Hosh will continue on as a minority owner in the company. Brothers and Hosh will continue investing in sales, marketing, operations, and new product development to support organic growth. Both Brothers and Hosh will continue to operate under their respective names and maintain their current operations in Rochester, NY and Fort Lauderdale, FL, respectively. Brothers will also continue to pursue add-on acquisitions of other B2B ingredients companies, as part of a multi-year strategy.

“Emad Hosh and the Hosh employees have built a terrific company with outstanding and long-tenured customer and supplier relationships,” said Brothers Founder and CEO, Travis Betters. “We look forward to capitalizing on significant cross-selling opportunities through the joint efforts of our combined teams.”

Emad Hosh added, “Travis and I began discussing this potential combination over two years ago, and it was truly a pleasure working with the Brothers leadership team throughout this process. I am very excited to partner with Brothers for many years to come, as we continue to provide exceptional customer service and deliver best-in-class products from our exceptional, global supplier base. Additionally, this partnership enables Hosh employees to continue on as part of a larger, more diversified, and growing Company.”

Brothers International Food Holdings LLC

Brothers International Food Holdings, LLC is based in Rochester, New York with offices in Tampa, Florida and Shanghai (China). Since the company was founded in 2000, the company has been led by Founder and CEO, Travis Betters, whose family had been passionately involved in the processed fruit and vegetable industry for more than 70 years.

Brothers International Ingredients Division is a full-service direct importer, distributor, and supplier of bulk packaged ingredients for the food and beverage industry. In addition to supplying top-quality fruit and fruit juices, Brothers International is the parent company of Brothers-All-Natural, a leading Freeze-Dried Snack brand. Both Branded and Private label products can be found in retailers nationwide.

In 2020, Benford Capital Partners (“Benford Capital” or “BCP”), a Chicago-based private equity firm, recapitalized Brothers International. BCP and Brothers developed a plan focused on acquisition growth as well as investing in sales, marketing, and new product development to support organic growth, both in the ingredients and Brothers All Natural divisions.

In 2021, Brothers International acquired Dennick FruitSource. The combination has allowed these two leading B2B ingredients companies to significantly expand their diversified product portfolio to better serve their customer base as a global supplier.

