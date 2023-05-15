Doehler and Ixora Scientific Forge a Global Strategic Partnership

NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, N.J.— Doehler, the global food and beverage ingredient company, has announced a strategic partnership with Ixora Scientific to discover and commercialize natural taste modulators derived from botanicals and cooperate around natural ingredients systems and integrated solutions for the global food and beverage industry.

Ixora Scientific is a San Diego-based start-up focusing on the research and development of novel taste modulators. With a fast-forward approach, within 18 months the Ixora team has developed a strong pipeline of modulators, using plants as starting material. The product portfolio is composed of a sweet taste modulator that strengthens sweet taste intensity, delivering sugar mouthfeel and early onset; outstanding maskers for astringent, bitter, sour, and plant protein off-tastes; and boosters for creaminess, alcohol spiciness, carbonation perception, and vanilla profile. The company is currently focusing on patent applications and regulatory approval.

As part of its commitment to innovation, health wellness, and sustainability, Doehler has established a long-term strategic partnership with Ixora, which will act as its research discovery partner for the next generation of taste modulators. Doehler brings its over 185 years of experience in the ingredients industry and its well-established thought leadership in the German and European flavors market to the US with a modern and visionary approach.

“We are excited to partner with Ixora to drive innovation in the food and beverage industry, leveraging their expertise in natural taste modulators,” said Paul Graham, Cluster Americas CEO at Doehler. “Together, we’ll explore new frontiers and bring novel solutions to the market, building on Doehler’s heritage as one of the major ingredients companies in Germany.”

Xiaodong Li, Co-Founder and CEO of Ixora also complemented Paul: “As a fresh start-up company, we are grateful for the partnership with Doehler. This will allow us to tap into their vast resources and expertise in flavor creation, application, and commercialization, while we focus on what we do best, which is research and discovery. It’s a win-win situation.”

To further extend this partnership, Doehler will soon be inaugurating a technological and cutting-edge new office and lab customer facility in North Brunswick, acting as the Ixora east coast collaboratory hub and focusing on the development and validation of thousand product applications. Dedicated and experienced flavorists will be on hand to help scale up Ixora solutions and work as experts in flavor forensics. The North Brunswick hub will add to the other Doehler locations in the US, Pinebrook (FL), Cartersville (GA), Chicago (IL), and Los Angeles (CA).

This partnership highlights Doehler’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in the food and beverage industry, as well as its position as a leading player in the space.

About Doehler

Doehler is a global producer, marketer and provider of technology-driven natural ingredients, ingredient systems and integrated solutions for the global food, beverage and nutrition industry. Doehler is all about mastering multi-sensory performance and nutrition. Being Sustainable by nature®, we help to nourish the world better – good for people, good for planet®.

All our ingredients are derived from natural raw materials. Doehler’s comprehensive product portfolio of natural ingredients ranges from natural flavors, natural colors, natural health ingredients, a broad range of plant-based ingredients to ingredient systems and end-to-end solutions. Focused on science, technology and innovation, we shape the future of nutrition.

Our customers are at the heart of all we do and are the reason why we exist. With more than 45 production sites, 75 offices and application centers, Doehler creates value for customers in over 160 countries. More than 10,000 dedicated employees, including 1,000 people in R&D and technology, are committed to making our customers successful.

“WE BRING IDEAS TO LIFE.” describes Doehler’s integrated and entrepreneurial approach to innovation. This also includes innovation services, market intelligence, advice on food safety and microbiology, as well as sensory & consumer science. Doehler also runs its own venture unit with more than 85 active ventures. Smart ideas have a way of becoming great products.

Every day, millions of people around the world enjoy products created by Doehler.

