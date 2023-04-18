Farbest Brands Investing in Growth and Seeking New Partnerships

PARK RIDGE, N.J.— Farbest Brands has announced some organizational changes to support investment in new product lines and ingredients, specifically in proteins, hydrocolloids, and emulsifiers.

“Today’s food and beverage industry is rapidly innovating,” said Daniel M. Meloro, Farbest’s President and Chairman. “We’re focused on taking Farbest to the next level.”

Central to this growth strategy is Michael Sutich, who’s been recently promoted to Director of Business Development with the goal of adding new product lines and supply partners.

Farbest is already known for its robust portfolio of plant and dairy proteins, gums, natural colors, sweeteners, and more to meet customer needs.

“Right now, we’re looking for the next big thing,” Sutich said, “especially with a concentration in novel plant proteins, emulsifiers, and hydrocolloids.”

Farbest is also known for their thorough and personalized approach to sharing technical expertise, guiding customers to the right ingredients for their budget, flavor, or nutritional needs.

“We have decades-long relationships with both our suppliers and our customers,” said Meloro. “We’re looking forward to building more of those long-term relationships as we grow into new spaces.”

Partnering with international suppliers presents a unique opportunity to drive value, according to Sutich.

“We’re very interested in international partners who want to enter the U.S. market,” Sutich said. “Because we’re experts at that – introducing new ingredients and new companies to the U.S.”

Supporting Michael will be a Technical Sales Manager, a new position responsible for heading up an expanded team of technical experts to communicate between customers and suppliers.

“We already have the in-house expertise to spot the trend before the trend for our customers,” Sutich said. “Now, as we continue to grow the team, we’re able to provide an even more seamless communication experience between customers and suppliers.”

Ultimately, Sutich is excited about the changes at Farbest as they support new growth and opportunities.

“We’re ready for the future,” Sutich said.

About Farbest Brands

Since 1955, Farbest Brands has manufactured and delivered food and nutrition ingredients to North American companies from ethical suppliers from around the world. Farbest offers a full range of clean-label, high-quality dairy and plant proteins, gum acacia, vitamins, vitamin pre-mixes, sweeteners and natural colors, as well as organic ingredients, as well as market insights and formulation guidance for their customers.

For More Information:

https://farbest.com