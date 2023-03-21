Introducing Treatt TrendBites: Bringing Emerging Trends to Life

Treatt, global natural extracts and ingredients manufacturer has launched a new product demonstration series tailored to regional tastes, illustrating how trends manifest in a range of exclusive beverage applications to support its customers’ innovation strategies.

Lamia Gaman, Senior Applications Manager, said: “Our TrendBite demonstrations have been designed to bring emerging consumer trends to life, driven by the key consumer trends impacting innovation, using our high-quality natural extracts and ingredients.”

The TrendBite series has been developed with a ‘think global, act local’ mindset, ensuring that each of the concepts are closely aligned with consumer tastes in different territories. It gives customers the opportunity to explore novel ingredient pairings, supported by robust market intelligence.

The first installment launched this month explores the emerging Experience Everywhere trend.

Tracy Gorman, Marketing Insights Executive, explains how this trend is taking shape: “As we navigate through uncertain times, consumers are seeking and embracing novel experiences. Our growing anxiety around environmental and economic issues continues to play an ever-important role in fuelling consumers’ needs for fun and escapism. In an increasingly digital world, taste, aroma, and texture, are all big hitters when it comes to offering stand-out consumption experiences. New and unusual flavours and cross category innovation can create an extra touch of excitement that consumers will continue to respond to.”

The TrendBite demonstration includes eight unique beverage concepts, made using the finest ingredients across Treatt’s citrus, tea, herbs, spices & florals, fruit & vegetable, and health & wellness natural extracts portfolio. Headline beverage concepts include:

• Guava, Banana, and Jalapeno Cocktail

• Melon and Mango Lemonade

• Yuzu and White Tea Spritz

For More Information:

https://www.treatt.com/trendbite