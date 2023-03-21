Lief Labs Launches Supplement Brand Boost Guide Initiative

VALENCIA, Calif.— Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the launch of its complimentary Brand Boost Guide which introduces tips, tools, and resources to help dietary supplement brands identify potential strategies to drive sales and prevent loss in a challenging economy. Focus areas addressed in Lief’s new Brand Boost Guide include evaluation of Product Line, Ingredients and Formulation, Brand Positioning, Supply Chain and Cost Management.

“Lief has always looked above and beyond the traditional role of a contract manufacturer to support our brand partners with innovative ideas, in-depth capabilities and critical industry insights to help them continue to grow and succeed in up and down markets,” said Nathan Cox, Chief Business Officer of Lief Labs. “As the economic environment continues to present business challenges globally, we wanted to provide some additional tools and resources to further assist our partners and other supplement brands and encourage them to utilize this time to evaluate current practices and brand strategies to identify potential areas of improvement to better navigate the road ahead.”

Lief’s complimentary Brand Boost Guide is readily available to all brands in the supplement industry who are looking for guidance as they develop business strategies for the year ahead. Supplement brands are also encouraged to speak with Lief experts for further discussion of the Brand Boost Guide to determine which strategies may fit best based on their individual brand needs and resources.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses over 220,000 sq ft of new and fully renovated, full-service, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which includes an in-house analytical testing lab and a microbiology lab, and offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA.

For More Information:

https://lieflabs.com/liefs-brand-boost-guide