Live Earth Products Pure Fulvic Minerals Right on Trend for 2024

LAS VEGAS, Nev.— Fulvic acid is an increasingly popular ingredient that is found in wellness products including functional beverages, skincare, cosmetics, and much more. Celebrities and influencers are adding this mineral-rich supplement to their daily routines to enhance health.[1] Live Earth Products, a company that mines and manufactures humic acid and fulvic acid-based products from their family-run mine in the pristine mountains of Emery, Utah will feature their pure, premium fulvic acid at SupplySide West at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV, Booth #6952 October 23 – 27, 2023. Stop by the booth to learn about the many health benefits of fulvic acid and how it can be used in today’s leading natural products.

Fulvic acid, a mineral-rich compound derived from the decomposition of organic matter, boasts a long list of health benefits for humans, plants, and animals. Its popularity as a supplemental ingredient is only anticipated to grow. In fact, the fulvic acid market is forecasted to reach $1.6 billion by 2032.[2]

At Live Earth’s booth, learn about the benefits of their U.S.-sourced fulvic and humic ingredients:

Dependable supply chain from their family-run mine in the pristine Utah wilderness

Add vitality to life for humans and animals

Contains over 72 trace minerals

Live Earth team members are trained in cGMP standards and meet all FDA dietary supplement manufacturing requirements

Responsive customer service and support

Live Earth fulvic capsules are the only fulvic supplement using the HPTA test method certified seal

Fulvic acid has been used to enhance health for centuries. It is used in traditional medicine systems, like Ayurveda, as well as plant medicines and complementary remedies. In the soil, fulvic acid activates nutrients for better absorption by plant cells, and in the body, it helps transport over 72 minerals and other trace elements to human cells. Fulvic acid can be added to enhance the benefits of everything from dietary supplements to energy drinks and smoothies to mud masks, cosmetics, skincare solutions, and more. Live Earth Products has a 30-year history of bringing the industry U.S.-sourced fulvic minerals and has created increased category demand with their very own fulvic acid supplement, LM-32 HC.

“Research supports the many benefits of fulvic acid. It may help increase the number of good bacteria and restore gut bacteria to healthy levels.[3] And depending on the formulation, the organic acids are believed to bind to specific toxins to prevent their reabsorption and aid in elimination.[4] Regular use of our LM-32 may help with healthy aging, overall health, and vitality,” said the Vice President of Live Earth Products, Russell Taylor. “We’ve worked with many formulators and brands who trust our fulvic minerals because they are the only HPTA test method certified version on the market and come from a family run-business that is dedicated to its craft.”

Taylor anticipates even more demand for fulvic and humic acid ingredients in the coming years as the ingredients are reaching mainstream popularity. Their fulvic acid has been added to nutritional supplements to improve nutrient absorption and support antioxidant activity[5]. Their humic acid has been used to enhance the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties[6] of skincare products such as masks, serums, and lotions.

LM–32 fulvic powder is the water extract from humic shale, which contains trace minerals and fulvic acids. It contains 63.4% organic acid solids isolated from a fulvic solution, including a 1.34% hydrophobic fulvic acid. Live Earth fulvic acids are concentrated using a proprietary low-temperature drying method that ensures the minerals and fulvic acids are preserved and unaltered by heat. No additional ingredients are added in the drying process, making their fulvic mineral powders the purest on the market. Live Earth Products is a world leader in processing fulvic acid products for human consumption. They continue to produce high-quality minerals from their family-owned mine, The Rockland Mine.

Live Earth Products is a founding member of the Humic Product Trade Association and a leader in the industry, working to standardize humic and fulvic acid testing internationally. All Live Earth Products mineral processing team members are trained in cGMP standards and meet all FDA dietary supplement manufacturing requirements.

Live Earth is available to meet with food, beverage, and supplement ingredient suppliers as well as wholesale, distributors, and brokers at SupplySide West to share how their industry-leading fulvic and humic acids can bring vitality to life in various applications. Stop by booth #6952 to learn more.

About Live Earth Products

Located in Emery, Utah, Live Earth Products, Inc. mines and manufactures humic acid and fulvic acid-based products. The humic-based ingredients manufactured by Live Earth are used in agriculture, animal feeds, cosmetics, dietary supplements, balneotherapy, bioremediation, organic gardening, and lawn care. Live Earth

Products is a family-run business culminating 30+ years of hard work and innovation. Live Earth Products are the choice of organic and conventional buyers.

