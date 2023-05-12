MartinBauer Launches Line of Floral Ingredients for Beverage Industry

SECAUCUS, N.J.— MartinBauer, the leading manufacturer of tea and botanical ingredients for the food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries, has launched a line of floral ingredients for use in beverage applications. This product line enhances drink offerings by providing exceptional flavor, functionality, and fragrance.

“Today’s consumers want beverages that not only taste good, but that are also good for their bodies. That’s where floral ingredients come in,” said Gerardo Santiago, Vice President of Beverage Sales & Marketing at MartinBauer. “On top of their refreshing effect on the palate, they are packed with functional benefits that can do wonders for wellness, from Hibiscus’ antioxidant properties to Lavender’s soothing effects on the mind and body.”

MartinBauer’s range of 10 floral ingredients are available in various product forms, including infusions, concentrates, extracts, powders, and fine/specialty/coarse cuts. This allows the ingredients to be tailored to the specific application needs of our customers, ensuring a perfect addition to any beverage.

“Every single product from our broad portfolio reflects our passion and love for nature, as well as our drive to stay on the forefront of what’s popular,” noted Santiago. “We closely monitor local and global markets and insights that directly feed into our development of new and on-trend products. Our florals line is no different, with ingredients like Chamomile, Elderflower, and Orange Blossom meeting the latest beverage trends.”

About MartinBauer

Since 1930, MartinBauer stands for expertise in premium tea and botanical solutions worldwide. We work with our customers to develop tailor-made solutions for the tea, food and beverage, dietary supplement, and animal nutrition industries. Our products are created from responsibly sourced, high quality botanical raw material from more than 80 countries, which undergo gentle processing to ensure they maintain their positive attributes. With more than 30 manufacturing sites and sales units worldwide, we keep our finger on the pulse of our customers’ local markets. Our goal is to drive creativity and innovation for successful products of tomorrow. MartinBauer, a 4th generation family business, employs more than 2,300 people worldwide — many of them with decades of experience — committed to maintain your competitive edge.

For More Information:

https://www.martin-bauer.com/en/