Nellson Nutraceutical Appoints Antoine Vallette as Senior Director of Lachine Operations

ANAHEIM, Calif.— Nellson Nutraceutical, LLC, a leading North American manufacturer of branded and private label nutritional bar and functional powder solutions, recently announced the addition of Antoine Vallette as Senior Director of Lachine Operations. In his new role, Vallette will be responsible for supervising and managing all operational activities at the Lachine, Canada plant, working closely with his direct reports as well as on-site functional leaders.

“We are pleased to welcome Antoine Vallette to Nellson’s leadership team as our new Senior Director of Lachine Operations,” said Jean Filion, Chief Executive Officer of Nellson. “Antoine is an accomplished executive with a proven track record of excellence and will be a tremendous asset in leading operations at Nellson’s Lachine, Canada plant. He brings excellent organizational, management and communication skills that perfectly position him to ensure outstanding operational performance.”

As Senior Director of Operations, Antoine Vallette will oversee and head the operations at the Lachine facility, including production, maintenance, supply chain, customer service and warehouse, in addition to supporting quality functions, research and development, human resources and finance. He will also be a critical interface and key ambassador for customer collaborations and will be involved in strategic business decisions regarding new products and technology.

“I am thrilled to join Nellson with its rich heritage of innovation and tremendous reputation of delivering the highest quality nutritional bar and functional powder solutions,” said Vallette. “I am looking forward to working with this exceptional team and supporting customers as we create new and innovative products to inspire healthier living.”

Antoine Vallete brings over 15 years of operations experience to Nellson. Most recently, he served as the Plant Director for Plats du Chef, a leading international frozen food company. His career also includes roles at Newlook Vision Group and Nikon Optical. Antoine Vallette earned his Master’s degree in Production Engineering with a specialty in Maintenance from Esstin in Laxou, France.

About Nellson

Nellson, the leading full-service nutritional bar and powder provider in North America, is based in Anaheim, California with production locations in California, and Quebec. Founded in 1962, Nellson has over 60 years of diversified expertise in nutrition platforms for bars and powders, serving the sports performance, health and wellness, weight management, and medical nutrition market segments. Nellson offers formulation expertise, quality assurance, regulatory support, flexible production, and sales and marketing support.

About Kohlberg & Company

Kohlberg & Company is a leading private equity firm headquartered in Mount Kisco, New York. Since its inception in 1987, Kohlberg has organized nine private equity funds, through which it has raised over $11 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 33-year history, Kohlberg has completed 85 platform investments and nearly 200 add-on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $30 billion.

For More Information:

https://www.nellsonllc.com/news/nellson-nutraceutical-appoints-antoine-vallette-as-senior-director-of-lachine-operations