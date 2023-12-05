Ohanafy Launches Supply Chain Automation Platform for Distributors, Powered by Salesforce

Ohanafy is excited to announce the launch of its transformative Distribution Platform, a comprehensive solution set to reshape the distribution industry. Developed on the world’s leading platform, Salesforce, the product is designed to connect distributors and manufacturers throughout the supply chain, revolutionizing and streamlining their core operations with AI-driven insights to facilitate critical decision-making for the business.

Recognizing the dynamic demands of today’s business landscape, Ohanafy acknowledges the necessity for mobile-friendly software solutions to adapt to the on-the-go needs of distributors, importers, and manufacturers. The solution not only enhances productivity and convenience but also provides users with access to business-critical information anywhere, anytime.

In response to the industry’s evolving needs, Ohanafy’s CEO, Ian Padrick, expressed enthusiasm for the latest innovation, stating, “We believe this product will bring much-needed disruption and change to an industry largely underserved by technology. Our team is proud to be at the forefront of this revolution, and we look forward to continuing to invest in and develop new solutions that will help automate the entire supply chain.”

Ohanafy’s leading competitive advantage is its unique partnership with Salesforce, the world’s #1 CRM. This strategic alliance provides unparalleled scalability, reliability, and innovation, forming a secure foundation throughout the supply chain. Ohanafy’s cloud-based platform also seamlessly integrates with many industry-leading solutions and applications on the market.

Ohanafy’s platform boasts extensive features to drive top-line gross profits and improve operations throughout the business. Key features include sales and invoicing, inventory management, warehouse management, financial management, and delivery and route planning capabilities, incorporating a robust Route Accounting System (RAS). These features collectively empower distributors to operate more efficiently and intelligently.

The platform offers a myriad of invaluable benefits. First, it saves time with automated workflows and mobile access, allowing for increased efficiency in day-to-day operations. Streamlined communication through bi-directional order management ensures a seamless, error-reduced order processing experience. Ohanafy also enables AI-driven insights for instant user network performance visibility, allowing for accurate forecasting.

Ohanafy’s competitive advantage extends beyond its partnership with Salesforce. The company employs a “white glove” implementation and ongoing customer support approach, assisting customers in importing data, customizing workflows, and providing dedicated support and extensive training. Their commitment to guiding customers ensures exceptional experiences throughout their journey.

These advantages don’t just benefit the distributors; they extend to the beverage producers as well. Key benefits include improved forecasting and planning accuracy, enhanced inventory visibility and sales performance, and substantial time savings through unified distributor connections. This clarity in effective supplier-distributor relationships leads to more strategic decision facilitation and the Salesforce partnership ensures scalability for business growth and transformation.

About Ohanafy

Uniquely built on the world’s #1 platform, Salesforce, Ohanafy’s primary mission is to help beverage producers and distributors by enabling them to reclaim their valuable time. This, in turn, allows them to focus on what truly matters- producing exceptional beverages and streamlining their production and distribution operations. Ohanafy provides a powerful cloud-based solution that enables beverage companies to make better data-driven decisions, resulting in improved processes, increased profits, and reduced costs.

For More Information:

https://www.ohanafy.com/