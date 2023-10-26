Prodec Global Introduces GPH 5 COMPLEX By HEBE LIFE

WILMSLOW— Prodec Global UK Ltd unveils GPH 5 COMPLEX, a collagen stimulator and skin rejuvenator supplement designed to promote overall health and address aging at its core. Developed by leaders in natural health HEBE LIFE, the product combines clinically proven, patented ingredients in a delicious, ready-to-drink shot and is the first collagen stimulating supplement of its kind available in this form.

Previous versions of HEBE LIFE’s formula were only available to top-tier surgeons and doctors, but now, this latest iteration of the brand, GPH 5 COMPLEX, is accessible to dedicated wellness and beauty consumers everywhere. With this unique, high-end formulation, users can expect to notice results within three weeks.

Setting GPH 5 COMPLEX apart from traditional beauty products, it contains the world’s first ‘full-spectrum’ hyaluronic acid, allowing users to experience nature’s greatest moisturizer in its most highly bioavailable form. The formula also simultaneously boosts the body’s ceramides, which form the skin’s protective barrier and decrease with age. With the help of its patented ceramides ingredient, product users experience smoother, plumper and more youthful looking skin.

GPH 5 COMPLEX also counteracts the natural loss of collagen caused by aging and other environmental factors, by increasing the body’s own natural production of collagen. The formulation’s natural collagen peptides are critical to maintaining the skin’s elasticity and hydration and are specially designed for beauty applications. The patent collagen peptides work in synergy with Vitamin C, allowing users to experience noticeably smoother and firmer skin, with reduced cellulite and wrinkles. Other benefits with continued use include improved nail and hair health. The incorporation of bioavailable Zinc in GPH 5 COMPLEX also protects the cells from damage and promotes skin healing. In addition to these beauty-boosting benefits, this diverse formula also has proven benefits for immune health, energy and metabolism, bone and joint health, cognitive health and vision and eye health.

“At The Prodec Collection, we offer revolutionary beauty solutions for the everyday consumer,” said Hélène Raad, Managing Director, Prodec Global UK Ltd. “GPH 5 COMPLEX represents years of dedicated research to create a product that addresses aging and skin health at its core. We are very happy to make this quality, top-rated product available to all consumers.”

GPH 5 COMPLEX drinkable beauty shots by HEBE LIFE are gluten-free, non-GMO, Halal and Informed Sport certified. Consumers can now purchase GPH 5 COMPLEX directly from The Prodec Collection: https://theprodeccollection.com/product/gph-5-complex/ for $229 but beauty addicts should act quickly as Prodec Global is currently offering a Limited Offer ‘’Buy 1, Get 2nd 50% Off’’ (2 boxes for $343.50).

About Prodec Global UK Ltd.

Prodec Global UK Ltd believes in empowering individuals to live their best lives by offering high-quality health and wellness products that promote well-being and vitality. Prodec Global curates and delivers a selection of high-quality health and wellness products to meet consumers’ diverse needs. With thorough research and scrutiny, Prodec Global selects ingredients and formulas that meet real needs and offer real solutions. By focusing on the best in quality, excellence and results, Prodec Global brings affordable luxury to the everyday consumer. Products available in the U.S. include GPH 5 COMPLEX and CORE ASX.

For More Information:

https://theprodeccollection.com/