Sensegen Launches Cozy Fall Flavors Collection

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif.— Sensegen, the pioneering 100% biotechnology-based solution provider in taste, smell, and beauty, has launched its biobased Fall Flavors. The collection features seven curated cozy flavors as a tribute to the moods of warmth, comfort, and energy that define the autumn season.

“Our seven Fall Flavors are purposefully crafted to resonate with the moods of autumn. Whether consumers seek comfort, a bolt of energy, or a moment of relaxation, our flavors are designed to enhance the experience, making every sip and bite a sensory delight,” said VP of Flavors and Consumer Experience, Natasha D’Souza.

Vanilla – Creamy, marshmallowy flavor with cooked notes and hints of custard and coconut. Ideal in applications: Creamer, tea, coffee flavoring, puddings, and popcorn glaze.

Caramel – Caramel buttery flavor with tones of roasted sugar, dark brown notes, and slight dairy. Ideal in applications: Creamer, coffee flavoring, whipped cream, baked goods, and popcorn glaze.

Chocolate – Milky, tootsie-roll-like, with fruity cocoa, honey, slightly floral notes, and hints of vanillin. Ideal in applications: Puddings, syrups, and baked goods.

Hazelnut – Reminiscent of Nutella/Ferrero Rocher, with a roasted nut profile, slight hints of freshness, hints of sweet brown spice, and caramelized sugar. Ideal in applications: Coffee flavoring, popcorn glaze, dairy, and baked goods.

Pistachio – Roasted, green, creamy, nut, pistachio-like, with marzipan and almond-like notes. Tea, coffee flavoring, baked goods, and yogurt.

Coffee – (Espresso) & (Cappuccino) – Cappuccino: Buttery, toasted, roasted coffee bean, dairy (condensed milk). Espresso: medium roasted nutty coffee, slightly bitter, and butter undertones. Ideal in applications: Puddings, baked goods, and yogurt.

Lavender – Floral, bright green notes, herbal, with hints of citrus and blueberry. Ideal in applications: Tea, coffee flavoring, cold foams, and baked goods.

“Sensegen’s Fall Flavors collection is a testament to the power of flavor to transform ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences. Whether brands craft beverages, snacks, or baked goods, our flavors will inspire product developers to create products that resonate with consumers seeking the essence of autumn,” said D’Souza.

Extensive consumer insights back Sensegen’s innovative approach to flavor creation. These insights underscore the role of flavor in enhancing specific moods and aligning with various social contexts. Sensegen’s first-hand insights from its research offer invaluable guidance to food and beverage companies seeking to inspire their innovation with mood-centric flavors.

By understanding that mood, food, and beverage choices can vary significantly among individuals, industry players can use this research to tap into the full potential of their offerings and deliver tailored experiences to their diverse consumer base.

Sensegen’s recent research has shown that moods strongly influence beverage and food choices. The desired flavor also depends on the choices of food and beverages. The success of flavors is key to understanding this important factor. The insights gained from Sensegen’s proprietary research inspired the Fall Flavor collection.

When asked to which moods consumers are most likely in when in a mid-level social interaction setting, for example, at a coffee shop, consumers responded with mostly positive moods: happiness (64%), excitement (40%), and relaxation (35%).

Correspondingly, coffee, hot chocolate, and tea were selected by 7 of 10 consumers as top beverage choices, and 8 of 10 consumers desired complex brown flavors like vanilla, caramel, and chocolate. As food pairings, dairy (ice creams/yogurt) and baked goods (cookies/bread) were popular.



If a situation was one of low social interaction or individual time, for example, a 3 p.m. afternoon slump or mood:

The beverage choices became more diverse, energy-focused, and,

Food pairings like protein and granola bars, nuts, and popcorn, in addition to coffee, tea, and flavors of more traditional but diverse, including berries, brown complexes, nut-type, and some exotics were desired.

Sensegen’s Fall Flavors, powered by biology, represent a new-generation approach to flavor production that addresses the growing demand for environmentally responsible food production.

The Fall Flavors created through precision fermentation offer several significant benefits, such as consistency and precise control over the production process, ensuring that flavors are consistent in taste and quality. It is highly efficient, producing flavors rapidly and with fewer resources compared to traditional methods. This consistency is crucial for food and beverage manufacturers needing reliable product ingredients.

Sensegen will exhibit the Fall Flavors at FlavorCon, Nov. 8 – 9 at Booth 211, where the team of flavor experts will be available to engage with visitors on how Sensegen’s flavors can seamlessly integrate into product development strategies and perfectly align with the moods of warmth, comfort, and energy that define the season.

Flavor demonstrations at FlavorCon are anticipated to be an immersive exploration of the flavors and their potential to transform products. FlavorCon attendees can expect several exciting prototypes to inspire their creations with Sensegen’s Flavors. A selection of Fall Flavors will be available to taste, for example, pistachio milk tea, lavender lemonade, hazelnut and caramel flavored chocolates, and shortbread cookies.

About Sensegen

Sensegen is the science of good sense. We’ve got nature down to a science.

As a division of Blue California Ingredients, our innovative taste, smell, and beauty creative center is dedicated solely on delivering plant-based, natural, and sustainable solutions. Our diverse team of experts collaborate with advanced bio-techniques and create as a team to provide unique consumer-validated ingredients.

At Sensegen, we’ve pioneered a way of providing one-of-a-kind solutions for Taste, Smell, and Beauty.

For More Information:

https://www.sensegen.com/sensegen-fall-flavors