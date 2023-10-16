SIG Launches Unique On-the-Go Carton Bottle, SIG DomeMini

SIG announces the launch of the uniquely different on-the-go carton bottle SIG DomeMini. The small-size carton pack offers all the convenience of a plastic bottle and the sustainability benefits of a carton pack.

Designed to captivate attention, SIG DomeMini encourages consumers to rethink their packaging choices, especially when it comes to sustainability. Beverage manufacturers also have the opportunity to choose a solution that puts significantly less plastic on the market and caters to the growing ‘paperization’ trend.

Christoph Wegener, CMO at SIG: “The market for on-the-go beverages continues to grow and offers immense potential. By combining convenience with sustainability, SIG DomeMini sets the stage and offers a new drinking experience for consumers, who can now enjoy their favorite drink on the move while helping to reduce plastic waste.”

Designed for recycling, SIG DomeMini is mainly made from FSC™-certified paperboard and produced using 100% renewable electricity. With the high share of forest-based renewable material as well as a sophisticated resource-efficient and space-saving design, SIG DomeMini comes with a number of environmental benefits compared to alternative packaging options like plastic bottles.

SIG DomeMini offers excellent ergonomic benefits to various consumers, such as travellers and commuters. The centrally positioned SIG DomeMiniCap is perfect for drinking just like from a bottle. It is easy to open and reclose. This ensures safe storage in bags, ready to drink from whenever needed.

The SIG DomeMini 12 Aseptic filling machine is capable of aseptically filling 12,000 packages per hour – in a total of seven volume sizes from 180 to 350 ml on one and the same machine with volume change in just 15 minutes. This maximizes efficiency and flexibility, providing an excellent return on investment for beverage manufacturers.

The launch of the small size SIG DomeMini carton bottle is part of SIG’s journey to create packaging for better. The first market launch of SIG DomeMini is in China, with expansion to other countries on the way.

Christoph Wegener: “Our new SIG DomeMini on-the-go premium pack perfectly complements our already successful family-size SIG Dome aseptic carton bottle. We can now offer food & beverage companies a bottle-shaped carton product family for the on-the-go and at-home occasion that does not compromise on convenience and delivers superior sustainability performance. The eye-catching design of the SIG Dome family really stands out on shelf too, clearly differentiating it from other packaging types.”

About SIG

SIG (FSCTM trademark license code: FSCTM C020428) is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2022, SIG produced 49 billion packs and generated €3.1 billion in pro forma revenue (incl. unaudited revenue from recent acquisitions). SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis.

