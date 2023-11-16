SIG Partners With MISTA

SIG has joined MISTA, the San Francisco-based food innovation platform that unites the most innovative food, ingredient, and food tech companies around the world. At the beginning of November, SIG joins the MISTA in Action event in San Francisco. At this annual event, MISTA brings together leaders from the global food and beverage industry to discuss ways of jointly transforming the global food system into a more regenerative one.

MISTA’s purpose is to help accelerate the transformation of the food system to meet the needs of the future. No single company can do this on its own, but together they have the potential to address and solve some of the biggest challenges.

SIG’s ambition is to co-create next-generation innovation for the food and beverage industry – not only in terms of packaging, but also product. By joining MISTA, SIG will be part of a global cross-dimensional innovation platform, which creates an environment for members to innovate together by providing access to a vast array of experts from across the food system, state-of-the-art development labs and commercial kitchens, to facilitate new food advances.



Norman Gierow, Director Global Customer Marketing & Positioning at SIG: “As we strive for better to provide End-2-End solutions for our customers, we also acknowledge the global challenges faced across the entire food and beverage industry. These challenges can only be tackled in collaboration with strong, like-minded industry partners. Being part of MISTA enables us to work together with other businesses and partners, who are looking for ways to catalyze unique innovations and regenerative solutions – to ultimately transform the food and beverage space sustainably.”

MISTA provides a holistic approach to the global food system by focusing on six key forces (nodes): digital; sustainable packaging; plant-based; nutrition; regenerative business; and biotech. SIG values the way MISTA provides its members with a deep understanding of each node, as well as the interconnectedness with each other and the broader food system. SIG’s future collaboration with members can be interlinked on multiple impact areas on its journey to become net positive, e.g. climate, forest, resource, and food. But first and foremost, SIG will focus on offering its sustainable packaging expertise, as well as regenerative business and nutrition advice.

Scott May, Founder & Head of MISTA: “We are excited to have SIG as part of the MISTA network. SIG’s expertise and capabilities in aseptic filling and sustainable packaging solutions and their global test filling and co-creation capabilities will enable members to bring new product concepts and ideas to life and co-create next generation solutions. By joining forces with ingredient experts, processing partners and SIG as a filling and packaging solution provider, the whole value chain is covered.”

MISTA’s goal to provide food and nutrition in a sustainable way to the entire world is a crucial one, with global population expected to reach 10 billion by 2050 according to the United Nations. Ensuring healthy diets for all, while at the same time limiting global warming, requires sweeping changes to food production and how the world eats and lives – and this is where MISTA has set its mission.

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2022, SIG produced 49 billion packs and generated €3.1 billion in pro forma revenue (incl. unaudited revenue from recent acquisitions).

SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index.

About MISTA

MISTA’s mission is to transform the global food system to meet the needs of the future – an abundant future that nourishes and delights people and planet. We are an ecosystem and innovation platform made up of members from across the globe that range from large, established companies to new food technology start-ups interested in making a difference.

We practice curated collaboration by bringing companies together in a hyper-connected, trust-based ecosystem to work in new ways, inspiring innovation regenerative solutions that stretch the boundaries of possibilities and accelerate the changes required to solve for some of the most challenging opportunities facing our global food system. Our members include food, food technology and ingredient companies from across the globe.

The MISTA Innovation Center (MIC) is located in San Francisco, CA.

