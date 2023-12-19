TIPA and ATI Develop Compostable Coffee Capsule Lids

Global packaging developer and manufacturer TIPA has launched a first of its kind fully compostable coffee capsule lid, in collaboration with technology innovation company ATI.

The lidding material, patent-protected by ATI, fits all compostable coffee capsules and coffee filling lines. The material is also suitable for all capsule variations, including the Nespresso system.

Whilst Nespresso has launched compostable capsules in France and Switzerland, it along with the rest of the coffee industry has struggled to develop an effective eco-friendly lid – until now.

TIPA’s solution addresses issues such as poor sealing properties, delamination, inconsistent flow – or no flow at all, no barrier protection and materials migrating into the coffee.

The new lid is plant-based and certified by OK Biobased in their official laboratories, achieving the highest accreditation of 4 stars. This rating ensures the carbon content of the product is at least 80 percent, meaning the carbon is derived from renewable raw materials.

The lids are fully compostable and can be disposed of in food waste bins, as described in protocol EN 13432 or EN 14995. This aligns with the UK’s Plastics Pact, which advocates for all coffee capsules to be made from compostable materials.

Similarly, the EU, through its upcoming packaging regulation (PPWR), mandates that coffee capsules be compostable in countries where they can be collected in food waste bins.

Uniquely, this compostable lidding material can be optimised alongside the coffee grind, ensuring the highest extraction quality.

This lid has been made possible with the use of TIPA’s groundbreaking, high-barrier laminate, which at end of life, once placed in a compost bin, composts into nutrient-rich soil within a few months.

In 2022 consumers viewed composability as one the most environmentally sustainable end-of-life disposal method for packaging[1], which makes TIPA & ATI’s innovation a game-changing development in the world of sustainable at-home coffee making.

Furthermore, a recent study from Wageningen University and Research (WUR) found that compostable coffee capsules are the most sustainable option for single-serve coffee units[2].

Daphna Nissenbaum, TIPA’s CEO and Co-Founder, said: “Whilst compostable coffee capsules have been on the market for several years, the market is yet to develop effective lids to complement the capsules. Within this collaboration with ATI, TIPA has delivered a superior solution to the coffee market. The compostable coffee capsule lids ensure that there is a fully compostable and circular solution for coffee lovers, whilst giving brands eco-friendly solutions developed by experts.”

Mark Klep, ATI’s CEO and Founder, said: “Over the last thirteen years we have been pioneering the developments of laboratory-certified, durable and fully compostable packaging solutions. Our latest achievement of a patented coffee capsule lidding material developed with OTR and WVTR, in partnership with TIPA, is a milestone for sustainability in the coffee industry.”

Plastic and aluminium coffee capsules have dominated the market, despite 29,000 plastic coffee capsules ending up in landfills every minute in the world.

TIPA is on a mission to end the plastic crisis, creating fully compostable packaging which leaves no trace. As a founding member of the UK’s Compostable Coalition, which includes brands such as Tesco, Marks and Spencer and Ocado, TIPA is focused on creating compostable packaging for all food and fashion products.

The new lid is available to purchase in the UK, Europe and the US.

