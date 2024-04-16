A New Era for Amin Wasserman Gurnani

Marking twenty years since its founding, Amin Wasserman Gurnani LLP today announced a new name, logo, and website URL: awglaw.com. Formerly known as Amin Talati Wasserman, the change reflects Abhishek Gurnani’s elevation to name partner, joining founding partner Rakesh Amin and managing partner Ivan Wasserman.

As one of the country’s leading regulatory, intellectual property, and litigation boutique law firms, Amin Wasserman Gurnani focuses on the food and beverage, nutritional supplement, cosmetic, pet health, and medical device industries, providing complete legal services for the lifecycle of products aimed at improving the population’s health and wellness.

“As we celebrate Abhi’s well-deserved addition to the masthead and this milestone year, I can say I have never been more excited about the future of our firm,” said Amin. “Dynamic and driven, Abhi is a talented lawyer who is emblematic of the best of our diverse and collaborative team. Two decades ago, we built our foundation on deep experience and excellent client service. He embodies both, and I am pleased to have Abhi’s name join mine and Ivan’s. I look forward to what comes next for Amin Wasserman Gurnani and for our clients.”

With more than 25 professionals in Chicago, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles, the team has earned a strong reputation for its work at the cutting-edge of FDA, advertising (FTC/National Advertising Division), and intellectual property laws, helping clients respond to rapid changes in the regulatory climate and marketplace. The firm is ranked inChambers USA as one of the nation’s leading law firms and recognized for excellence by Best Lawyers in their “Best Law Firms” guide for 2024.

“Our entire firm is excited about this anniversary and new chapter,” Wasserman said. “From the first office in Chicago back in 2004 to today’s coast-to-coast presence, the firm has focused on staying a step ahead for our clients. Abhi has been pivotal in achieving our aims and the firm’s success. His elevation is reflective of his considerable skills and inclusive approach to leadership. He is a trusted partner and a champion for our professionals and staff. Congratulations to Rakesh, Abhi and our entire Amin Wasserman Gurnani family.”

Gurnani, who leads the firm’s regulatory practice, assists a wide range of companies facing adversarial challenges from regulatory agencies, including the FDA, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), United States Customs, and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). He also handles issues including quality control, recalls, government investigations, and class actions.

“I am honored and energized in equal measure,” Gurnani said. “I cannot help but reflect on my first days with the firm when I was most impressed by the sophisticated regulatory work and the collegial, supportive nature of my colleagues, all of which remains true today. With Rakesh’s guidance and ‘hands-on’ approach, I quickly developed a passion for working with innovators in the health and wellness sector. Our clients are leaders in the ‘Better for You’ industry, developing often ground-breaking products and services that are health conscious and accessible, and we are fortunate to be a part of their journeys. With the backing of our exceptional team, I am proud to be a part of Amin Wasserman Gurnani.”

The firm also announced the departure of former name partner Ashish R. Talati.

“Ashish has been instrumental in shaping our firm over many years, and we thank him for his contributions. I know our entire firm wishes him every success,” expressed Wasserman.

Before establishing the firm in 2004, Amin attended law school at night while working as a pharmacist at Walgreens. After graduation, he left the pharmacy practice to focus on his vision of building a law firm dedicated to promoting the growth of companies in that sector and those emerging around it.

Given the federal regulatory focus of much of the firm’s work, a presence in the nation’s capital made strategic sense to effectively serve a growing client base. A Washington, DC, office was opened in 2016, with Wasserman joining from a prominent national law firm, where he had served as office managing partner.

Recognizing the rising consumer class action and California Prop 65 litigation against health and wellness companies, in 2021, the firm opened a Los Angeles office to help clients navigate the complex state vs. federal regulatory interplay.

“Reflecting on the last 20 years,” Amin said, “it’s clear that our success is a testament to the forward-thinking innovators, entrepreneurs and world-class brands we have been fortunate to partner with. This anniversary is a celebration of them, to whom I say both congratulations and thank you on behalf of everyone at Amin Wasserman Gurnani.”

About Amin Wasserman Gurnani LLP

One of the country’s leading regulatory, intellectual property, and litigation boutique law firms, Amin Wasserman Gurnani focuses on the food and beverage, nutritional supplement, cosmetic, pet health, and medical device industries, providing complete legal services for the lifecycle of products aimed at improving the population’s health and wellness. From product development to clinical trials and regulatory approvals to trademark, patent and trade secret protection; the firm helps clients with import issues and the creation of effective and compliant advertising and labeling; with defense against challenges relating to intellectual property, supply chain challenges, consumer class actions and business litigation; and, finally, we take both buyers and sellers through due diligence and mergers, acquisitions and investments.