CO2Sustain Starts 2024 with Bold Growth Plans

CO2Sustain will be hitting the ground running in 2024 as three key new hires come onboard to play their part in delivering the company’s ambitious growth plans.

Carlos Leon and Dinesde Barros with be responsible for key strategic geographical areas that have been identified for growth. Whilst Terri Peters joins to manage our laboratory and work alongside technical manager Sue Wood.

Carlos Leon joins as part of CO2Sustain’s strategic move to elevate its market presence in Latin America and Dinesde Barros will be managing Africa and the Middle East.

CO2Sustain welcomes Carlos to the team as sales manager for the LATAM region. Carlos will bring over 15 years of hands-on expertise in B2B sales management and international trade, particularly within the chemical industry, with a primary focus on food and beverage manufacturers.

In his role as Sales Manager in LATAM, Carlos is set to steer CO2Sustain towards this interesting market, championing the benefits that carbonated soft-drinks manufacturers can derive from CO2Sustain’s innovative product with an exclusive patented formulation. His mission is to share the unparalleled advantages that this product brings to the industry, contributing to sustainability and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships with clients.

Dinesde Barros, in his role as sales account manager, is a newcomer to the world of carbonated soft drinks but brings with him a strong background in sales and a wealth of ambition to succeed. Dinesde will work with local and global drinks manufacturers in another key strategic area, Africa and the Middle East. This is a region with many large drinks manufacturers who produce a wide range of local beverages. CO2Sustain works well in drinks manufactured and consumed in hot climates.

Jonathan Stott, general manager at CO2Sustain said “We are delighted to welcome Carlos, Dinesde and Terri to our team at this exciting point in the company’s growth. The team and I look forward to supporting them to succeed and wish them well.

Carlos Leon commented “I truly believe that CO2Sustain should become a must for every carbonated soft-drinks manufacturer in LATAM. Improves drinking experience, helps the environment and reduces cost, I can see only benefits to generate profits for CSD manufacturers”.

Similarly, Dinesde said “I am excited to challenge myself and develop into my new role. I am confident that carbonated soft drinks manufacturers in Africa and Middle East will keen to use and enjoy the benefits that our product brings to their business but more importantly the benefits it brings to their consumers who will no doubt soon be enjoying fizzier for longer drinks.

