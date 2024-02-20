Döhler Announces Expansion of Cartersville Plant to Catalyze Future Growth

Döhler North America is gearing up for an exciting start to 2024 with the launch of the Cartersville, GA, plant expansion. Following a 2023 filled with significant achievements and partnerships, the company is ready for continued success, underlining its commitment to research, and enhanced production capabilities. The expansion demonstrates Döhler’s dynamic approach to shaping the future of the food and beverage industry and bringing ideas to life.

Last year, Döhler achieved remarkable milestones that strengthened their commitment to make the life of their customers better and easier. Including a strategic US-based global partnership with Ixora Scientific, an innovative hub in New Jersey, and the global acquisition of SVZ made a substantial impact in North America, broadening Döhler’s reach and capabilities.

Now, building on the successes, Döhler embarks on the expansion of its Cartersville plant, a key player in the company’s North American operations. The first phase of the expansion not only addresses immediate growth needs but lays the foundation for future expansions. The Cartersville facility will host advanced production lines and technologic R&D labs, with a specific focus on Compounds, Liquid Flavors, Extractions, and Syrups.

Paul Graham, General Manager Regional Cluster Americas, emphasizes the strategic significance of the expansion, stating, “The Cartersville plant has been an integral part of Döhler’s success in North America for over a decade. This expansion reflects our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers, and it positions us for even greater accomplishments in the future.”

Charles Spenceley, Head of Operations Regional Cluster Americas, adds, “We are excited about the potential this expansion brings. It enlarges our capacity for hot fill bottling and increases our flavor production capacity. This significant boost in capability enables us to better serve our customers and solidify our position as industry leaders.”

Looking ahead, Döhler plans to continue its investment across the Americas region adding an automated flavor compounding and sampling system to their taste innovation hub in North Brunswick, NJ, and a bigger version of it to their Cartersville plant. This system, capable of transforming raw materials into flavor samples in just a minute, will be complemented by AI developments from Germany.

To mark the initiation of the Cartersville plant expansion, a ceremony was conducted in January, signifying Döhler’s commitment to fortify its presence in the North American flavor industry.

