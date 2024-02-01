High-Pressure Processing Achieves 6-Log Pathogen Reduction and 90-Day Safety for Cold Brew Coffee in New Study by Hiperbaric

Miami, Fla. – Hiperbaric, the global leader in High Pressure Processing (HPP) technology, published the results of a comprehensive study demonstrating the effectiveness of HPP for cold brew coffee. Conducted in partnership with the University of Burgos – Spain, the study confirms HPP achieves substantial reductions in pathogenic bacteria while maintaining the fresh flavor and quality that consumers desire in cold brew coffee.

The cold brew was made from a commercial blend of medium-roasted Arabica and Robusta ground coffee. Samples were inoculated with high levels (7.0-7.4 log CFU/ml) of three major foodborne pathogens: E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella and subjected to high-pressure processing at 6,000 bar for 3 minutes, representative of commercial HPP treatment.

HPP achieved a greater than 6-log pathogen reduction below detection limits, with no regrowth detected throughout the 90-day refrigerated storage – proving HPP an effective kill step for enhancing safety of ready-to-drink cold brew coffee.

Beyond food safety, the study demonstrated HPP causes minimal changes to cold brew coffee’s prized smooth flavor, subtle acidity and overall quality. Key attributes like color, bioactive compounds, dissolved solids, pH and antioxidant activity were unchanged by HPP and remained stable during more than three months refrigeration.

“HPP’s ability to deliver unprecedented reductions in pathogens while protecting delicate flavors makes it an ideal pasteurization technology for today’s cold brew coffee market,” said Dr. Carole Tonello-Samson, VP of Business Development, Hiperbaric. Dr. Mario Gonzalez, HPP Food Applications Specialist, Hiperbaric, added, “Our latest findings provide definitive validation of HPP for enhancing the safety and quality consumers now expect from their favorite cold coffee drinks.”

The full study is published in the journal Foods, titled, “High Pressure Processing (HPP) for Cold Brew Coffee: Safety & Quality Assessment Under Refrigerated and Ambient Storage” For more on using HPP to ensure safety, maintain quality and extend shelf life across a range of beverage categories, visit ww.hiperbaric.com.

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the world’s leading supplier of high pressure processing (HPP) equipment for the food industry.

Since its inception in 1999, Hiperbaric has designed, developed, produced and marketed the best high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork and continuous effort in R&D.

Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric equipment for the processing of juices and beverages, meat, fish and shellfish, fruits and vegetables, dairy and prepared dishes. A highly versatile technology, HPP can be applied to a wide range of foods.

With world headquarters in Spain, the company also has an office in Miami to serve its North American market. For more information, visit: www.hiperbaric.com

