Covers Products: Immunity- Blueberry, Inflammation- Blood Orange, Longevity-Cherry, Radiance- Lemon ginger

Bonta Hydration is a line of functional beverages that feature ingredients that are part of the Mediterranean Diet.

The products are low in calories, but sugar sweetened, and come in four flavor and functionality combinations: Blood Orange (Inflammation), Cherry (Longevity), Lemon Ginger (Radiance), and Blueberry (Immunity).

Right off the bat, what they are pitching seems a bit complicated. The products, while sporting a polished layout, nevertheless is complicated enough to require you to pick up the bottle and examine it. This puts it at a disadvantage against products that are simpler or more intuitive. Furthermore, we always have a hard time with brands that pair different flavor and function combinations. What if the consumer is in the mood for a cherry flavored product but the inflammation function is most appealing? This, paired with the fact that these functions are preventative rather than immediate (like caffeine, for example), only strengthens our desire to see these products simplified.

As far as the actual flavor of Bonta, it exceeded our expectations. For a product that uses messaging that’s very functional in nature, the flavor of all four varieties is pleasant and light. Using sugar, rather than a zero calorie sweetener, definitely helps -- and the product still manages to maintain a low level of calories (35 per bottle on all four flavors). We’d describe the flavors as slightly functional with an almost tea-like note in the background.

But in all of these flavors, Bonta has crammed a lot in when it comes to vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients, all of which are flavor-specific. For example: Longevity contains resveratrol, lycopene, and vitamin C; Immunity contains ginger, olive powder, and bacillus coagulans; Radiance contains lemon juice, ginger juice, chamomile, marigold, and white tea; Inflammation contains turmeric, olive, hibiscus, and tomato. Again, this seems really complicated to understand and make sense of quickly.

From our perspective, simplification and focus would really help Bonta. Rather than trying to establish credibility -- and having to do a ton of consumer education -- on four different functions, we’d like to see the brand pick one thing and try to nail it. This would also give the brand some room to better explain the Mediterranean diet and how it fits with the brand.

Overall, Bonta has a nice low calorie flavor and packaging that is clean looking, but the positioning and messaging of the brand need to be dialed in more.