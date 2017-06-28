Covers Products: Mango Habanero, Mint Lemonade

Brew Dr. Kombucha, a rapidly growing kombucha player based in Portland, Oregon, has recently added two new flavors to their lineup of organic kombucha: Mango Habanero, which is a seasonal offering, and Mint Lemonade.

Let’s start with the Mint Lemonade. This variety is made with sencha , guayusa , peppermint, spearmint, lemongrass, lemon verbena, lemon balm, and lemon thyme. It’s light, refreshing, and crisp in its finish -- and the mint flavor is spot on, although , the “Lemonade” doesn’t really come through. Regardless, this is one of those products where the quality of the ingredients really delivers when it hits your palate -- and it definitely seems like something that was created with the mainstream in mind.

Next, there’s the Mango Habanero. This stuff is sweet and spicy, with the spice of the habanero building as you drink the product and then lingering afterward. It, too, uses a base of sencha and guayusa , although you really cannot taste the tea flavor once the spice takes over. This seems like a really nice seasonal offering, especially since it’s a bit of a sipper.

One thing that’s interesting about these two products is that they have slightly different labels. The Mint Lemonade has a small callout for “Tasty new flavor!” and uses the same layout as their other core flavors. On the other hand, the Mango Habanero has a bit more color in its label design, a slightly different type treatment, a very small “Summer Seasonal” callout, and the logo is centered. What’s the point? Simple: we feel as though they could make this a bit more intuitive. This might seem like a small point, but it might be helpful to consider among seasonal offerings or additional line extensions.

All in all, Brew Dr. Kombucha has done a really nice job with both of these products. They are certainly worthy extensions that live up to the rest of their line.