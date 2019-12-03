Covers Products: Blackberry Lavender, Lemon Lime, Peach Ginger

Feelz is a line of flavored sparkling water enhanced with 20 mg of CBD as well as electrolytes, B-vitamins and antioxidants. All three flavors -- Lemon Lime, Peach Ginger and Blackberry Lavender -- contain zero calories and no sweeteners.

The liquid inside the can has a good amount of flavor with a pretty light level of carbonation. While the flavors are good and what you’d expect from a sparkling flavored water, we’d be hard pressed to say they really stand out in a competitive category.

From our perspective, the biggest thing this product has going for it is that it doesn’t have the dry mouth effect that still plagues many of the CBD-infused drinks out there, though it’s not clear if this is because of the CBD Feelz is using (an isolate) or the additional functional ingredients. Despite that, we’d still really like a bit more carbonation in these products.

For its packaging, Feelz uses 12 oz. cans featuring a glossy shrink sleeve label. Each flavor has a gradient color palate, with a fade that goes from dark at the bottom of the can to light at the top of the can.

Unfortunately, this approach makes it difficult for the white Feelz logo to really pop. It also makes the Nutrition Facts panel, which starts near the top of the back of the can, almost unreadable. This is something that the brand most definitely needs to fix.

Beyond that, we have mixed feelings on the overall execution. There are some good elements, such as the Feelz name and the “Lift your spirits” tagline, but they all feel somewhat disconnected from each other rather than things that add up to make a cohesive brand. This starts with the different type treatments used on the logo, the tagline and the flavor callout at the bottom -- they just don’t go together.

The end result is that Feelz needs some work if it’s going to develop a dedicated consumer following that it can hold on to as the category continues to get more crowded. We like the name and the approach to adding more functional ingredients into the mix, but the packaging and the liquid both still feel a bit rough around the edges.