Covers Products: Pineapple, Vanilla, Wildberry

Good Culture, a company that got its start making organic cottage cheese, has recently expanded into the beverage category with the launch of Good Culture Probiotic Smoothies. The launch includes three flavors -- Pineapple, Vanilla and Wildberry -- and they are made with protein-rich kefir from pasture-raised cows.

Like all of Good Culture’s products, these are USDA certified organic. Key ingredients include the kefir, which is made with organic whole milk, nonfat dry milk, pectin and cultures. In addition, you’ll find rice protein, juices, flavors and citric acid. The products also tout that they have no added sugar, with the sweetness coming from the added juices (including organic date juice).

Nutritional highlights include 7 grams of protein, 35 billion CFUs of probiotics, 14-15 grams of sugar, 6 grams of fat and 140-150 calories per 7 ounce bottle.

When it comes to taste, these products are very much what we would expect from a dairy based kefir. They have a tart and slightly sour note that hits your palate on the front end, followed by a rich but smooth dairy base that has a viscosity that’s about on par with a protein drink.

From there, each variety takes a bit of a turn in reaching its own identity. Vanilla, the mildest flavor of the trio, contains 6% date juice, vanilla flavor, bourbon vanilla extract and nutmeg. Next up is Wildberry, which contains raspberry, blackberry and strawberry purees as well as date and blueberry juices. The blend works well with the flavor of the kefir. Lastly, there’s Pineapple, which has the most juice content at 25%. The liquid, which also contains turmeric extract, has a bright golden color and plenty of pineapple flavor to it.

They really have done a nice job with all three of these flavors.

On the outside, the products have a tapered white bottle and a white label. We really like the simplicity of the Good Culture logo, which is a stylized version of “Good” on top of “Culture” written in all capitals in a san-serif font. From there, the product gets a large “PROBIOTIC SMOOTHIE” callout, a ring for the flavor name that’s in an accent color that’s different for each SKU, and a lower section that highlights some of the key selling points. We really like the modern, polished and easy to read approach to the front panel.

In the end, Good Culture has done a really nice job with these products -- both in terms of their execution and how they extend the company’s footprint into beverage.