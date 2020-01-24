Good Culture Launches Probiotic Smoothies

IRVINE, CA – Fresh on the heels of expanding into a new drinkables category, Good Culture – the clean label brand credited with revolutionizing cottage cheese for the modern age – continues to pursue innovation with the launch of its Probiotic Smoothies. Made with pasture-raised, protein-rich kefir, the Smoothies are available in three distinct flavors – Pineapple, Vanilla and Wildberry – and are an easy and convenient way for consumers to incorporate probiotics into their diet.

“Good Culture was founded on the principle of creating real, healing foods that are easy to access and don’t hurt animals or the planet. Interest in gut health is rapidly increasing, and Good Culture’s Probiotic Smoothies provide an efficacious dose of live and active cultures for those looking to improve overall wellness,” said Jesse Merrill co-founder & CEO. “Pasture-raised kefir is one of the most effective ways to get a powerful probiotic boost and we are committed to continued innovation in the cultured dairy space.”

Good Culture Probiotic Smoothies are USDA organic, powered by 35 billion CFUs (colony forming units) and feature 12 strains of live and active cultures, including the probiotic powerhouse BB-12, the world’s most researched and documented probiotic strain. BB-12 is clinically proven to rebalance gut flora and help the microbiome, leading to overall improved gut health, as well as boost overall immunity by increasing the body’s resistance to common respiratory infections.

The Smoothies, which are available in 7 fl. oz. bottles, contain 7 grams of protein and no sugar added – the light sweetness comes directly from the pasture-raised kefir, fruits and organic dates. The Pineapple variety is tart and refreshing; the Vanilla offers a touch of nutmeg; and the Wildberry features a mix of blackberry, strawberry and raspberry – making for a refreshing treat that is also good for you. True to Good Culture’s mission to deliver healing foods made with clean ingredients, the Smoothies contain no synthetic hormones, preservatives, gums, nor anything artificial.

The Smoothies perfectly complement Good Culture’s recently launched Wellness Gut Shots, which combine the efficacious probiotics in cultured kefir with functional superfood ingredients such as turmeric, matcha, chaga and collagen for a targeted approach to wellness. Good Culture is dedicated to using only the finest, whole ingredients to craft its superfoods and is committed to sourcing its milk from pasture-raised cows on sustainable family-owned farms.

Good Culture’s Probiotic Smoothies are launching at Whole Foods Market® stores nationwide in January. To learn more about Good Culture, visit goodculture.com.

About Good Culture

Good Culture is on a mission to make real, healing foods available to the masses without hurting the planet or our animals. Met with acclaim since the brand’s founding in 2015, Founders Jesse Merrill and Anders Eisner saw that cottage cheese, an overlooked and undervalued category, had the potential to be catapulted to the forefront of the real food trend, so they decided to shake up and reinvigorate the dairy aisle with the first certified organic, grass-fed, stabilizer and additive free cottage cheese. Good Culture leads the way with its organic, pasture-raised, high-protein, low-sugar, thick and creamy product that never uses gums or thickeners. This disruptive company is dedicated to using only real foods and simple ingredients across their growing portfolio of cultured foods. The overwhelming success of their flagship product led to expansion into other cultured food offerings such as probiotic-rich sour cream, and now two lines of pasture raised drinkable kefirs; wellness probiotic gut shots and probiotic smoothies. The “good” in Good Culture doesn’t just refer to their products. Good Culture has partnered with 1% for the Planet to support soil health and regenerative agriculture. Each time a consumer purchases a cup of organic good culture, 1 percent of the sale goes to a global network of nonprofit organizations dedicated to protecting the environment. As their chosen 1% for the Planet partner, Good Culture works with Kiss the Ground, who’s main goal is to support producers (farmers and ranchers) to build healthy soils on their land in order to pull carbon from the atmosphere, restore water cycles, and increase biodiversity. As a direct result of the partnership, producers are granted scholarships to soil health training, soil tests on their land, and given additional consulting support. Good Culture can be found in over 11,000 stores. To learn more about Good Culture, please visit goodculture.com.

For More Information

goodculture.com