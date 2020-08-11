Covers Products: Chocolate 2020

Greater Than, which launched in 2009 as a coconut water-powered sports drink line, is back with a new flavor: Chocolate. While still using coconut water as its base, this variety takes a more subtle approach and its primary positioning is as a recovery drink.

Ingredients include water, evaporated coconut water, evaporated coconut nectar, coconut cream, natural flavor, cocoa powder, gellan gum, sea salt and monk fruit extract. The product has 80 calories, 12 grams of sugar (0 grams added) and electrolytes.

When it comes to flavor, Greater Than has done a really nice job formulating this product. The initial notes are rich and chocolatey, but the coconut water helps cut it pretty quickly. This is fuller in body than chocolate flavored coconut water, but it’s definitely not overpowering. There’s a mild amount of sweetness and the monk fruit is, thankfully, undetectable. The drink finishes with a touch of salt, which is a nice way to tie it back to the flavor profile that consumers expect from a sports or recovery drink.

Packaging is an 11.2 ounce Tetra Pak carton with a resealable Dreamcap closure. It features a white background and an illustration of desert landscape cutting across the center. On top of the landscape illustration are white silhouettes of a woman doing a yoga pose and a small dog. The final two elements are the Greater Than logo at the top and the images of a coconut and chocolate at the bottom.

The label copy is very succinct, with “sports drink” as part of the Greater Than logo at the top and “Non-dairy chocolate recovery drink” on the bottom. Additional explainer copy can be found on the back and is delivered in a clean and easily understood bulleted list.

As far as constructive feedback is concerned, we have two thoughts on the packaging. First, having both “recovery drink” and “sports drink” on the package is slightly confusing, requiring the consumer to stop and think about the difference between the two.

Second, we question whether Greater Than should add the word “coconut” to the front panel to go with the coconut graphic. This, too, will raise questions for consumers. We realize that the brand’s relationship with coconut water has been something they’ve been dealing with since its inception, but a lot has changed since then and coconut (both in “milk” and water form) have become a big part of the plant based movement that’s much stronger from when the brand started.

Otherwise, the packaging looks nice, is appropriately sized, and does a nice job of telling the consumer about the product. We really like the minimalist aesthetic.

It has been a while since we’ve seen a new product from Greater Than -- and it’s clear that they’ve put this time to good use in creating this new product. From our perspective, this is their most marketable and well-executed product yet.