Ruby Hibiscus Water

Covers Products: Lightly Sweetened, Unsweetened

Ruby is a recently launched line of hibiscus beverages that is being marketed as “hibiscus water.” The product line presently includes two flavors, Unsweetened and Lightly Sweetened.

When it comes to flavor, this product is very much what you see is what you get. The Unsweetened SKU is made with two ingredients -- water and hibiscus flower -- and the Lightly Sweetened is the same but with the addition of 4 grams of sugar and, as a result, 15 calories.

Thanks to that straightforward recipe, Ruby is big on hibiscus flavor and does a great job showcasing the flower’s natural complexities. The product is tart and tannic with a mild floral note throughout and is definitely one of the more intensely flavored and authentic hibiscus drinks that we’ve ever sampled.

However, we definitely see the Lightly Sweetened SKU as the one that probably has the most legs to it. It’s extremely lightly sweetened, which helps cut the tartness and create something that’s much more smooth than the Unsweetened version.

Sure, there are probably hibiscus purists out there that will enjoy the unadulterated version, but we feel as though there’s much more potential if Ruby uses the Lightly Sweetened to be the flagship (aka “Original”) variety. It also seems like it could be a good base for additional flavors.

Beyond that, we can’t help but wonder whether “hibiscus water” is the right label for this product. It’s low in calories, but otherwise it’s full bodied and quite dark in color. Following the herd, this product would probably be labeled as a herbal tea and, while we certainly appreciate that Ruby is trying to do something different, we feel like it’s going to be a challenge to get consumers to think about this in the same light as a flavored water (or even something like a coconut water).

On the packaging front, Ruby uses a 10 ounce glass bottle that features a clear label and a monochrome design for the lettering. They’ve chosen pink for Lightly Sweetened and white for Unsweetened but otherwise the only difference between the two flavors is in the bottom portion of the label copy that calls out the sugar and calories. For whatever reason, we found ourselves doing a double take to figure out which SKU is which -- even after we had seen the product a few times.

But there’s definitely something that is attractive about this branding. The Ruby lettering catches the eye as does the small bottle and bright red liquid that serves as the backdrop to the label. It has a cool and modern vibe to it, which is something of a different approach than what we’ve seen from most of the hibiscus drinks that have come before it.

Ultimately, we think that this first effort from Ruby is enjoyable, fun, and tasty. There’s definitely some room for further iteration and evolution, and these products should be a nice foundation to build upon.