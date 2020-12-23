Spirity Cocktails

Covers Products: Mindful Margarita, Mindful Mule, Mindful Negroni

Spirity is a new line of non-alcoholic cocktails that use distilled tea to create its base “spirit.” The product line includes three varieties, including Mindful Margarita, Mindful Mule, and Mindful Negroni. All three are non-carbonated and packaged in 8.45 oz cans.

The spirit that they are using is made with pu’er tea and is, according to the label, fermented and aged for three years. Aside from having less than 0.5% ABV, these products have between 25 and 35 calories per can and include between 7 and 10 grams of added cane sugar.

Two of the drinks, Mindful Mule and Mindful Margarita, are modelled after cocktails that are traditionally sweet in flavor. The third, Mindful Negroni, is based on a more spirit forward drink.

When it comes to taste, all three of these products are well executed interpretations of the traditional cocktails they are named after. Plus, we think that the tea-based zero proof spirit that they’ve created does a nice job of mimicking the bitter that you’d find in a real cocktail. All that’s really missing from a taste perspective is the alcohol burn.

Diving in a bit more on the individual SKUs, the Mindful Negroni definitely tastes lighter than the real thing but it’s flavor profile of bitter, herbal and lightly sweet is quite good. Mindful Mule has some nice ginger flavor to it that gives way to the bitter flavors of the tea. It’s also the sweetest of the line, which makes sense given that this is normally a soda-heavy drink. Finally, there’s Mindful Margarita, which has a good deal of lime flavor to it, a light amount of sweetness, and a bitter finish.

One final note on these drinks: the side of the can suggests pouring them into a glass over ice. While we certainly appreciate the idea of serving these like traditional cocktails, these formulations aren’t, in our opinion, strong enough to hold up well once diluted with ice.

Moving on to the packaging, we like their choice of a short 8.45 oz (250ml) can. It’s a more squat looking shape than the taller and slimmer cans of the same size that are commonly used for energy drinks. This seems like a good choice given that these are drinks that are often served in whiskey/rocks glasses that tend to be about this approximate height.

The label and logo have a not-so-serious vibe to them that starts with the Spirity logo, which is an elephant that appears to be eating a leaf (perhaps a nod to the tea-base for the spirits in these drinks). The majority of the label is white with the lower third of the label having an accent color that’s unique to each flavor. This same color is used to display the name of each drink, which is presented in all capital letters using a narrow font.

The lower portion of the can, which features copy that describes the non-alcoholic spirit, the ABV, and the important words “non-alcoholic cocktail,” is a bit busy. Otherwise, what they’ve created is both visually polished and intuitive.

Overall, we’re really impressed with what Spirity has created -- these are definitely worthy replacements for their full strength counterparts.