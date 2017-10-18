Covers Products: Hibiscus Apricot, Honeysuckle Nectarine, Mango Green Tea, Passionflower Lemongrass, Red Raspberry Leaf Ginger, Tamarind Black Tea, White Tea Lavender

The Living Apothecary is a line of probiotic water kefir beverages that aim to bring this concept into a new category: tea.

The USDA Organic certified product line includes seven formulations that include a host of familiar teas, including white tea, black tea, and herbal offerings. In all of the flavors, perhaps with the exception of the Hibiscus Apricot, there’s a noticeable fermented aroma and flavor that will definitely take a bit of time to get used to (unless you are a regular drinker of some of the more potent water kefir products out there).

From there, the products are light in body and minimally sweetened. This results in the products having only 35 calories per bottle, which is certainly a plus, but it also keeps the fermented flavor front and center.

The problem with this approach is that in many of their formulations the water kefir overpowers the flavor of the tea, which is ultimately what we think will keep customers coming back to this product over others. Being completely honest, we found only two flavors, Passionfruit Lemongrass and Hibiscus Apricot, in a spot where the formulation feels market ready.

As for the others, we feel as though they need to adjust the flavor profiles to be a point where there is balance between the water kefir and the tea. Furthermore, we feel as though they should consider utilizing flavors that are simpler or already have established appeal in the tea category (e.g. black tea with lemon).

On the packaging front, the product, which comes in a 13 oz. glass bottle that’s more commonly used for condiments, has an eye-catching appearance from afar. This is due to their vintage illustrated design, which is black and white aside from the accent color used to denote the flavor. However, upon closer examination it’s really busy and complex in its messaging. There’s a lot of text vying for your attention, which ultimately means that the consumer has to spend a lot of time trying to figure out what it is. Cleaning this up and moving some of the less important copy to the back (where it’s made and the loose functional claims come to mind) would allow the more important elements to stand out more.

Overall, we really like the notion of a water kefir tea and we applaud The Living Apothecary’s efforts to innovate. If the brand can dial in its flavor set and refine their packaging, it seems like the type of product that could carve out its niche in this emerging space.