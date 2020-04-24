Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Introduces New 8 Year Old Reserve

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Appleton Estate® Jamaica Rum, the oldest continuously rum distillery in Jamaica, announced a new premium 8 Year Old Reserve from Master Blender Joy Spence. Inspired by the vibrancy of Jamaica, its land, and the joyful nature of its people, 8 Year Old Reserve is Appleton Estate’s most versatile expression of aged rum. The release of Appleton Estate 8 Year Old coincides with a brand relaunch, featuring newly-designed packaging, including a reimagined bottle and label, that all the brand’s bottles will incorporate.

Crafted by Master Blender Joy Spence, a luminary in the spirits world, this beautiful rum reveals aromas of spicy fruit and oak, followed by hints of honey, vanilla and Appleton Estate’s signature orange peel note. In keeping with the minimum age requirement of all Appleton Estate bottles, all liquid in this rum has been aged for at least 8 years, creating a smoother and more robust tasting experience. Appleton Estate rums age nearly three times more quickly in the tropical Jamaican weather than spirits aged in cooler climates, allowing for richer, fuller flavors to develop in a shorter time. The increased ABV of 43% results in a more stabilized final blend, presenting more oak extracts and richer, fuller flavors.

“Creating our rum is a labor of love and a true art,” says Master Blender Joy Spence. “Jamaica has a pulse unlike anywhere else, and this vibrant energy gets channeled into everything we do, especially our world-class rums.” As consumers seek distinctive experiences and more meaningful connections to brands, Appleton Estate is one of the few rums in the world to claim a terroir, and the only rum with one as unique as the Nassau Valley. Appleton Estate rums are produced from ‘cane to cup’ with each step of the production process carefully managed – from harvest and creation of our molasses to distillation, blending and bottling. Every barrel used in these blends is hand-selected.

The relaunch celebrates the brand’s pursuit of excellence, most importantly the commitment to the highest standards of rum production. A sleek, contemporary version of the iconic bottle shape is accompanied by a sophisticated new cork closure. Beneath the closure, the neck label illustrates Appleton Estate located in Jamaica’s Nassau Valley, followed by an embossed “1749” stamp in the glass, marking the date of the Estate’s establishment. The new label tells the story of each rum blend, as well as details on the unique production process. This process requires that Appleton Estate use Jamaican limestone-filtered water during distillation and that no flavors are added to the rums. The centerpiece of this new label is the Appleton Estate Jamaica Insignia, where five iconic Jamaican design emblems unite to tell the story drawn from one inspiring source – Jamaica itself. Master Blender Joy Spence’s signature indicates a badge of credibility.

“We’re unveiling a fresh look for both our permanent collection of rums and our limited-edition versions, while maintaining our commitment to exceptional liquid,” says Spence. “With this relaunch, Appleton Estate proudly celebrates our Jamaican heritage in a thoroughly modern way. I’m also excited to introduce this new blend as we enter a new era for our brand. We hope that our new look and feel elevates the high-end cocktail and the sophisticated sipping experience, while continuing to spread the joy of rum, globally.”

As the most versatile expression in the Appleton Estate portfolio, the 8 Year Old Reserve elevates any classic rum cocktail – such as the Daiquiri, Junglebird and Jamaican Mule, while also offering a dazzling drinking experience served neat or on the rocks. The 8 Year Old expression is available nationwide and online beginning Spring 2020 with a suggested retail price of $28.99.

