B.R. Distilling Co. Expands Distribution Across Eight New States

MEMPHIS, TN — Despite the difficulties presented by 2020, B.R. Distilling Co. has scaled its distribution across eight new states this year, including Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, and Texas. Whiskey connoisseurs, collectors and everyday drinkers alike should be on the hunt for the new offerings from the Memphis-based, craft whiskey company that is best known for its two award-winning offerings: Blue Note Bourbon, a classic full-bodied straight bourbon whiskey with three variations, and Riverset Rye, a four-year-old straight rye whiskey with two variations.

“We are very fortunate to find expansion opportunities during these trying times,” said McCauley Williams, President and CEO of B.R. Distilling Co. “Our success this year is a testament to our team’s unbelievable hard work and perseverance. We are excited and proud to see our brands, Blue Note and Riverset, emerge onto the national whiskey scene with our recent expansions. Florida, New York and Texas alone make up approximately 25% of the U.S. whiskey market.”

B.R. Distilling Co. was founded in 2013. Since its change of ownership and direction in 2017, however, the company has quickly established itself as an emerging, disruptive force in the spirits industry. Within a matter of years of its 2017 change, the company has acquired distribution in fourteen states, including recent expansions into the major whiskey markets of Florida, New York, and Texas. The company has earned numerous awards and medals in competitions, including the North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition, John Barleycorn Awards, The Fifty Best Rye Whiskey Awards, and the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Blue Note Bourbon Premium Small Batch, Blue Note Bourbon Juke Joint, and Riverset Rye were recognized with five Gold Medals for both taste and design at the 2020 MicroLiquor Spirit Awards

“At B.R. Distilling Co., we are a startup-minded company that is dedicated to bringing the highest quality spirit offerings to our consumers at reasonable prices,” said Williams. “We are excited to share our story and grow the B.R. Distilling Co. family.” Interviews, photography, additional information, and product are available upon request.

About Blue Note Bourbon & Riverset Rye:

Crafted to honor the blues music from the streets of Memphis, Blue Note Bourbon is bold yet smoother than smooth. Blue Note Bourbon is offered in three different expressions, all with a similar smooth finish, including Blue Note Bourbon Premium Small Batch (MSRP $49.99-$52.99), Blue Note Juke Joint (MSRP $29.99), and Blue Note Bourbon Single Barrel Reserve (MSRP $59.99-$64.99) Follow them on Instagram (@BlueNoteBourbon) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/bluenotebourbon). More information can be found at www.bluenotebourbon.com. Riverset Rye (MSRP $29.99) is a small batch rye whiskey crafted in Memphis from the spirit of rock n’ roll. Aged along the banks of the Mississippi River for a minimum of four years and bottled at 93 proof, every sip tells a story. Follow them on Instagram (@RiversetRye) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/riversetrye). More information can be found at riversetrye.com. Interviews, additional information, and product are available upon request.

About B.R. Distilling Co.:

B.R. Distilling Co. is the oldest distillery in Memphis, TN and produces two flagship brands, Blue Note Bourbon and Riverset Rye, as well as several private label brands. Its products are currently distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Texas. For more information visit brdistilling.com.

