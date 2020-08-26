Bardstown Bourbon Company Launches Bourbon Finished in Destillaré Orange Curaçao Barrels

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, is rolling out a new expression with Louisville-based distillery Copper & Kings American Brandy Company. The latest addition to Bardstown’s Collaborative Series, this product is an exceptional nine-year-old Tennessee bourbon finished for 18 months in DestillaréOrange Curaçao barrels.It’s available in limited quantities across all 13 markets.

“A brilliant orange nose takes the lead over a rich blend of baking spice, vanilla and maple,” said Bardstown Bourbon Co. Vice President of Sales & Marketing Herb Heneman. “The bright citrus awakens the palate and leads to a magnificent, long lasting finish with just a touch of sweetness. You see a lot of ‘top shelf’ margaritas or martinis, but never has there been a better base for a ‘top shelf’ old fashioned than this incredible release.”

Bardstown Bourbon Company’s DestillaréOrange Curaçao finish expands the modern distillery’s Collaborative Series, a line of imaginative bourbons that have been finished in an array of wine, beer and spirits barrels. It is the sixth collaboration with fellow Kentucky distillery Copper & Kings. Prior collaborations with Copper & Kings include bourbons finished in American brandy, Muscat Mistelle, Oloroso Sherry and Apple brandy barrels, the latter of which was awarded a Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

“There’s a lot of satisfaction in developing and shaping whiskey into surprising and adventurous profiles,” said Copper & Kings founder and CEO Joe Heron. “The collaboration with kindred spirits is what truly polishes the liquid. The infusion of friendship is what brings the magic.”

Bardstown Bourbon Company/Copper & Kings Destillaré Orange Curaçao (100 proof/50% ABV) $124.99/750mL

Bardstown Bourbon Company’s products are now available in Kentucky, Indiana, Texas, Ohio and Colorado through Republic National Distributing Company; California, Nevada and Florida through Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits; Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee through Ajax Turner Distributing Company; Knoxville and Memphis through Empire Distributing of Tennessee; Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Delaware through Prestige-Ledroit Distributing; and Illinois through Momentum Beverage Team.

About Bardstown Bourbon Company:

Located in the heart of Bourbon Country on 100 acres of active farmland, Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, Ky. is one of the country’s most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries. Celebrating the art of making high-quality, authentic whiskey, the innovative distillery produces custom rye, whiskey and bourbon for prominent brands including Jefferson’s, High West, Belle Meade, Hirsch and many others through its one-of-a-kind Collaborative Distilling Program. Bardstown Bourbon Company honors tradition and drives innovation with its exceptional destination experience for visitors, offering one of the only full-service restaurants located within a distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, the Bardstown Bourbon Company Kitchen & Bar. For more information, visit bardstownbourbon.com or follow Bardstown Bourbon Company on Facebook and Instagram.

About Copper & Kings:

Copper & Kings uses small batch copper pot-distillation to forge untraditional, non-derivative, pure pot-distilled American apple and grape brandies, absinthe, gin and?Destillaré?liqueurs that are non-chill filtered with no added colors, flavors or synthetic chemicals. The state-of-the-art distillery exclusively focuses on the distillation of brandy and spirits using a brandy base. Copper & Kings, located at 1121 E. Washington St. in Butchertown, is owned by beverage entrepreneurs Joe and Lesley Heron. Products are currently available in 31 markets across the USA. For more information, visit copperandkings.com follow Copper and Kings?on Facebook and Twitter.

For More Information:

http://www.copperandkings.com