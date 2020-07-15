Caledonia Spirits Joins Thirstie Platform to Bring Spirits to Online Consumers

MONTPELIER, VT – Vermont-based distiller Caledonia Spirits announced that it has partnered with Thirstie, Inc., an industry leader in e-commerce and logistics solutions for beverage alcohol brands, to launch its first-ever online spirits store. Now, thanks to Thirstie’s innovative, industry-compliant e-commerce platform, online consumers will have access to the distillery’s award-winning Barr Hill spirits as part of a streamlined shopping experience on caledoniaspirits.com.

“The launch of our online store instantly makes our Barr Hill spirits so much more accessible to spirits lovers,” said Caledonia Spirits Vice President of Marketing Harry Kahn. “The e-commerce market is obviously massive right now – for everything, not just spirits – and this partnership makes it possible for us to reach consumers in a way that simply wasn’t possible before Thirstie came along. Our spirits are now available to a whole new group of premium gin drinkers, and on top of that, the online shopping experience is better than ever.”

Caledonia Spirits – the distiller of Barr Hill Gin, Tom Cat Gin, and Barr Hill Vodka – joins a growing list of prominent alcohol brands, including The Macallan, Clos19, Ten to One Rum, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, and Drinkworks, that have enlisted Thirstie’s help to streamline their e-commerce businesses. The partnership is part of the Thirstie Access program, the company’s turn-key solution that allows independent alcohol brands to build, manage, and grow their own online storefronts. In working with Thirstie, Caledonia Spirits will also retain valuable shopper data, which it can use to optimize its customer experience.

“Selling and shipping alcohol directly to online consumers has always been a very complex issue, especially for smaller, independent beverage companies like Caledonia Spirits,” Kahn said. “With the help of Thirstie’s industry-compliant platform, many of those challenges have been lifted, which presents us with an exciting opportunity to share our spirits, and our story, with the masses.”

To start, Caledonia Spirits’ new online store will be available to shoppers in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, California, Connecticut, Illinois, and Washington, DC – a collective group of markets that currently accounts for around 50% of all Barr Hill depletions. The online store will connect shoppers with hundreds of local retailers that stock Barr Hill spirits, making the gin and vodka available for shipment or delivery – potentially that same day – to their home address.

Caledonia Spirits produces its three flagship spirits from its state-of-the-art, solar-powered facility in Vermont’s capital city of Montpelier. Each of the distillery’s spirits is made with raw northern honey, and its Barr Hill Gin has won more awards at national and global spirits competitions than any other American-made gin. Barr Hill spirits are sold in 32 states across the country.

The new online store is already live and can be accessed by visiting shop.caledoniaspirits.com. For more information on the distillery or its Barr Hill spirits, please visit caledoniaspirits.com.

ABOUT BARR HILL & CALEDONIA SPIRITS:

Barr Hill® is an award-winning, super-premium spirits brand, made by the Vermont-based distillery, Caledonia Spirits®. The distillery proudly operates under its Landcrafted® philosophy, skillfully and mindfully crafting its spirits from high quality raw materials. Barr Hill currently produces three spirits – Barr Hill Gin, Tom Cat Gin, and Barr Hill Vodka – and distributes to 32 states, along with Puerto Rico, Canada (Quebec), Denmark, Hong Kong, and Japan. For more information on Barr Hill, please visit www.barrhill.com or follow the distillery on social media: Instagram (@barrhillgin), Facebook (@CaledoniaSpirits), and Twitter (@CaledoniaSpirit).

