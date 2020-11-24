COURVOISIER Cognac Partners with National Urban League to Support Black Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs

Courvoisier® Cognac, the most awarded cognac house*, has partnered with National Urban League, a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality and social justice. This partnership is an action-oriented step in Courvoisier’s commitment to empowering and supporting Black and other underserved communities. In addition to this partnership, the premium spirits brand is pledging $1 million to provide lasting support to Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs over the span of five years.

The partnership kicked-off by addressing the critical and immediate needs of Black-owned businesses as a result of COVID-19 through National Urban League’s Urban League Fights for You Virtual Series. The program’s Small Business Entrepreneurship Summit, which was held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, leveraged a group of experienced entrepreneurs, influencers and business owners to discuss the importance of digital marketing and how to successfully pivot a small-business in a post-COVID-19 world. The panel discussion featured Courvoisier partners Rhuigi Villaseñor, the designer and creative director behind streetwear brand, Rhude and contemporary artist Al-Baseer Holly (ABH), along with regional brand influencers Chris Roy (Los Angeles) and Brooke Mackie (Chicago), who spoke with the National Urban League about the resiliency and hard work it takes to be a Black business owner.

“The African American and minority communities are extremely important to Courvoisier, and we believe it is essential for us to support these voices,” said Jon Potter, Managing Director for Courvoisier. “We know this year has brought a lot of challenges, and it’s made us reflect on how we can take action to provide aid to these communities not only today, but long-term. The National Urban League was the clear choice for a partner to help guide us in this commitment. We are proud of this partnership and look forward to doing impactful work together.”

“Black-owned businesses are essential to our communities and the economy, as the pandemic-induced economic downturn has made abundantly clear,” says National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial. “As economic first-responders, we’ve seen the enormous and disproportionate impact on Black business owners first-hand, and this knowledge served as the inspiration behind our Small Business Entrepreneurship Summit. Through our partnership with Courvoisier, we’re expanding upon our mission in providing valuable assets and resources to Black business owners facing obstacles due to COVID-19 and helping them navigate these challenges with a better roadmap and path forward.”

Courvoisier also sponsored an interactive, virtual happy hour networking event. “Cocktails and Conversations” allowed Courvoisier and Urban League ambassadors to connect directly with small business owners and entrepreneurs across America over a glass of Courvoisier. The event was well-received by more than 150 attendees.

For More Information:

https://nul.org/event/small-business-entrepreneurship-summit