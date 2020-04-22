Crook & Marker Launches New Line Of Organic Spiked Teas & Lemonades

HAMILTON, N.J. — Crook & Marker, the first fully USDA Organic alcohol beverage portfolio from the founder of Bai Brands, today announced the launch of a new line of Spiked Teas and Spiked Lemonades made with organic supergrain alcohol and zero sugar to deliver today’s consumers impossibly delicious taste without the regret of consuming excessive calories, artificial ingredients and loads of sugar.

Crook & Marker® Spiked Teas and Spiked Lemonades are available nationwide and come in two different variety packs with four all natural fruit flavors: Lemon Tea, Peach Tea, Raspberry Tea and Sweet Tea; and Classic Lemonade, Raspberry Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade and Watermelon Lemonade.

“The hard tea and lemonade categories were long overdue for a makeover because of the current offerings’ reliance on sugar, calories and artificial ingredients to deliver flavor. With Crook & Marker Spiked Teas and Spiked Lemonades, we’re giving today’s consumers the bold, refreshing flavor and variety they want, with USDA organic ingredients they can feel good about,” said Ben Weiss, founder of Crook & Marker.

Crafted from real brewed tea and lemon juice, Crook & Marker Spiked Teas and Spiked Lemonades have zero sugar with 80 calories and less than one gram of net carbs. The beverages are sweetened from natural sources, gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan, with organic natural flavors and 4% alcohol by volume (ABV) per can. All Crook & Marker beverages are made with the company’s proprietary BaseBrew® organic alcohol, which is carefully crafted using ancient supergrains including quinoa, millet, amaranth and cassava root.

Spiked Teas and Spiked Lemonades are the latest additions to Crook & Marker’s USDA Organic alcohol portfolio, which kicked off in 2019 with a line of eight Spiked & Sparkling beverages and four Spiked Sodas. The new lines will deliver today’s consumers a better-for-you alternative in the hard tea and lemonade categories, where current leading offerings can contain more than 30 grams of sugar and 220 calories per 12-ounce serving.

Weiss previously created Bai Antioxidant Beverages, flavor-packed drinks with five calories, one gram of sugar and no artificial sweeteners. Bai became one of the fastest-growing brands in the beverage industry before Dr Pepper Snapple Group acquired the business for $1.7 billion in 2017.

Crook & Marker Spiked Teas and Spiked Lemonades are each available in variety eight-packs and sold in retail stores, bars, restaurants and other locations nationwide, with prices varying by market. To locate Crook & Marker Spiked Teas and Lemonades at a store near you, please visit: https://www.crookandmarker.com.

Who said bold flavor and better ingredients can't go hand in hand? Crook & Marker, a new brand from the founder of Bai, is reimagining alcohol with a portfolio of USDA Organic zero-sugar beverages that are bursting with flavor and made with organic supergrain alcohol.

Available nationwide in a variety of Spiked & Sparkling, Spiked Soda, Spiked Tea, Spiked Lemonade and Spiked Coconut flavors, Crook & Marker® beverages are made with BaseBrew® organic alcohol – brewed from quinoa, millet, amaranth and cassava. They are sweetened from natural sources, gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan, with 80 calories, less than 1g of net carbs and 4% ABV per can.

