Dry Fly Distilling Adds Bloody Mary to Premium Canned Cocktail

Spokane, WA—Just when you thought Dry Fly’s lineup of premium canned cocktails couldn’t get in better. BAM! Here comes the Bloody! Yes, your Sunday brunch just got a whole lot better.

For this latest bit of canned excellence, Dry Fly partnered with the famous Spokane spice company, Spiceology. The spice experts worked their magic mixing with the award-winning Dry Fly Vodka at 8 percent ABV for a concoction that is savory, bold, slightly smoky to the palate.

“We are really thrilled with the response we have received from our canned cocktails,” said Head Distiller Patrick Donovan. “Consumers really appreciate the premium ingredients we put into each cocktail. We are really looking forward to the feedback on our take of the cocktail classic Bloody Mary.”

Earlier this year Dry Fly introduced their Pacific Northwest favorite, Huckleberry lemonade, which was a huge hit. Other canned cocktail options included Moscow Mule, Gin and Tonic and Spicy Lemonade.

“On the Fly” cocktails launched last year in the Northwest and the consumer response has been very positive as distribution continues to grow. The cocktails are available in four packs and sell for approximately $12.99 each. There are plans to add new cocktails to the lineup over time and to continue to increase distribution.

For more information on the “On the Fly” line of craft cocktails email info@dryflydistilling.com

For More Information:

http://dryflydistilling.com