English Gin Brand Greenall’s Launches Two New Flavors for Summer

Greenall’s Gin has its sights on US with new flavored gins aiming to emulate seltzers’ success

Following on from their international success, Quintessential Brands North America is proud to be launching two, new, flavored English gins – Greenall’s Wild Berry Gin and Greenall’s Blueberry Gin – in States across the USA this summer, beginning June 15th 2020.

With flavored gin having taken European markets by storm in particular in the last two years, Greenall’s is aiming to capture the hearts – and tastebuds – of Americans with its two, fruity, full strength (40% ABV) gins. Available in 750ml glass bottles and priced at SRP is $19.99, both Greenall’s Wild Berry Gin and Greenall’s Blueberry Gin contain zero sugar, playing well with more health-conscious millennial consumers , who are keen to limit their sugar intake whilst still enjoying a quality beverage.

Greenall’s has also developed a striking, colorful identity for each its flavored gins, giving them strong stand-out on shelf. Tapping into the at-home cocktail trend that’s set to continue throughout the summer, Greenall’s is helping consumers to get involved by providing quick, simple and delicious serves that are super easy to make at home, with no fuss and no bar experience necessary.

The launch of Greenall’s Wild Berry and Greenall’s Blueberry begins today with a 90-120 day programming geared towards Independent and Regional Chain stores, building on the current distribution that Greenall’s London Dry has established over the past year. Full retail POS Kit including posters, case cards, case bins, and window kits will be available to customers to help activate the brand and drive interest from shoppers. With the launch also supported by a dedicated social media and digital campaign, as well as a partnership with an app-based delivery service, Greenall’s hopes to drive increased awareness of its new flavors online and encourage consumer engagement.

Greenall’s Wild Berry and Greenall’s Blueberry will be available to retailers from June 15th in target markets of New York, Minnesota, Colorado, Washington, Connecticut, Texas, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Washington DC, Maryland, Nevada, Tennessee, Illinois and California.

Steve Ward, CEO of Quintessential Brands North America, comments, “Greenall’s Wild Berry and Greenall’s Blueberry gins will give our distributor and retail partners the opportunity to profit from two of the strongest trends in the drinks market – the growth of premium and super-premium gins, which now account for nearly 40% of all gin consumed in the US, and the explosive growth of hard seltzers. On higher stakes occasions this summer, consumers who enjoy hard seltzer will be looking to upgrade their experience with a long, light and refreshing mixed drink they can prepare easily in their own home or backyard. Greenall’s flavored gins served over ice with a premium mixer really fit the bill and offer consumers something new and exciting to try.”

Unrivalled Gin Distilling Heritage

Produced by the reigning and four-time winner of International Spirits Challenge Gin Distiller of the Year, Greenall’s Gin is one of the world’s leading gin brands, with both unrivalled heritage dating back over 260 years and a reputation for leading category growth in some of the world’s largest gin markets in recent years through its popular innovation.

Distilled and bottled in the Northwest of England since 1761 by the world’s oldest continuous distillers, G&J Distillers, Greenall’s Gin is renowned in the UK, one of the world’s leading gin markets, for offering consistent outstanding quality at an affordable price, and is growing its fanbase rapidly in international markets including Australia and South Africa.

Rob Curteis, International Marketing Director of Greenall’s Gin at brand owner, Quintessential Brands, comments; “First created in 1761, Greenall’s is the result of our founder’s vision to bring quality gin to the masses. Without his vision, passion and skill, it’s quite possible that we wouldn’t have the thriving global gin industry we have today. All of us at Greenall’s are extremely proud of this heritage and work hard to maintain the high standards set all those years ago to ensure Greenall’s continues to be the benchmark for quality London Dry Gin. We’re delighted to be bringing Greenall’s Stateside, giving consumers across the US a taste of the Original London Dry Gin and a taste of the latest trends in gin with our new flavors.”

GREENALL’S THE ORIGINAL LONDON DRY GIN

Greenall’s The Original London Dry Gin is the original quality gin, first distilled in 1761 by England’s oldest gin distillers. It is one of the fastest growing leading gins in the world, available in over 200 countries. Greenall’s, The Original London Dry Gin is a juniper-led gin with fresh citrus notes made using the same secret recipe for over 250 years, in the heart of England, at G&J Greenall’s Distillery in Warrington. 100% British wheat is paired with eight hand-picked botanicals, which are dried in the original way and added by hand to the copper pot still, under the watchful eye of Master Distiller Joanne Moore. Joanne is only the seventh-generation distiller since 1761.

ABOUT QUINTESSENTIAL BRANDS GROUP

Quintessential Brands is an award-winning international spirits company, dedicated to distilling and crafting the world’s best alcohol brands for consumers and customers globally. Pioneering spirits of the industry, inspired since 1761 by their founder, Thomas Dakin, Quintessential Brands Group delivers a diverse portfolio of award-winning, best-selling spirits with unrivalled heritage and craftsmanship.

Founded in 2011, Quintessential Brands Group owns world-class manufacturing facilities across Europe including G&J Distillers, the world’s oldest continuous gin distillers; L&L in France, a leading manufacturer of fruit spirits and liqueurs; First Ireland Spirits and the Dublin Liberties Distillery, which is part owned by Stock Spirits. Renowned for its white spirits expertise at G&J Distillers, Quintessential Brands has won International Spirit Challenge Gin Producer of the Year four times in the last five years and is fast winning a reputation as one of the most exciting new Irish whiskey producers to emerge on the scene.

Quintessential Brands’ award-winning premium brands portfolio includes Greenall’s The Original Handcrafted Gin, BLOOM London Dry Gin, Thomas Dakin Small Batch Gin, Berkeley Square London Dry Gin, and Opihr Gin. Its Irish brands include The Dubliner Irish Whiskey, The Dublin Liberties Irish Whiskey, The Dead Rabbit Irish Whiskey, Feeney’s Irish Cream Liqueur and O’Mara’s Irish Country Cream. Liqueurs in the portfolio include Alizé and Toussaint Coffee Rum Liqueur. The company is also a leader in contract bottling and own label & private label spirits, working with retail partners across the world to provide unrivalled spirits solutions.

