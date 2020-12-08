Garrison Brothers To Release Its First-Ever Rye Bourbon On Repeal Day

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Garrison Brothers Distillery, the first bourbon distillery in America opened beyond Kentucky and the first legal whiskey distillery in Texas, has announced the release of Hye Rye, the company’s first-ever rye-based bourbon. This limited-run, experimental expression is a 98-proof rye bourbon whiskey that pays homage to the deep roots rye whiskey has in American distilling history.

Rye, known as the “flavor grain,” yields spicy and savory notes that are unique amongst Garrison Brother’s portfolio of ultra-premium, Texas-born bourbon whiskies. Where bourbons tend to be sweeter and smokier with hints of caramel, rye whiskey is spicier, including notes of pepper, grass, and grain. It has been distilled in America since the late 1700s.

For Garrison Brothers, the production of Hye Rye dates back to 2012 when Master Distiller, Donnis Todd, sourced several hundred bags of organic rye from Justin Crownover’s Lonestar Family Farms in Sunray, Texas. His goal was to create a sweet mash bill of 52% south Texas corn and 37% organic rye and 11% barley. Todd aged the test barrels for two years, tasting them at six-month intervals to assess flavor development. Although he was initially pleased with the progress of Hye Rye’s aging, Todd wanted a more robust flavor profile, so he decided to mature the bourbon for five additional years. In the summer of 2015, Todd and his production team strategically placed 14 barrels in rickhouses throughout the ranch to allow the flavors to evolve.

Every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon is made from a sweet mash bill and barrel-aged in the intense Texas climate. Hye Rye is no different. The extreme heat creates multiple aging seasons in a year, resulting in a darker, richer, and fuller bourbon; bolder than almost any other bourbon on the market.

“It’s an honor to create Garrison Brother’s first-ever Hye Rye bourbon whiskey,” said Todd. “Although the quantity is limited, we are excited to hear what friends and family think of this experimental release.”

Hye Rye will be available at Garrison Brothers Distillery in Hye, Texas, for $99.99 beginning December 5 — the 87th anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition in America (and founder Dan Garrison’s birthday). Garrison Brothers will celebrate the release of Hye Rye with a drive-thru of sealed bottle sales all day at their distillery in Hye, Texas on December 5. Gates open at 8 a.m. and singer-songwriter Scooter Pearce, will play her own blend of Outlaw Americana and country-western music beginning at 11 a.m. The purchase limit is two bottles per person due to state law.

ABOUT GARRISON BROTHERS DISTILLERY

Garrison Brothers Distillery is a small farm and ranch located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country that authentically produces straight bourbon whiskey. Garrison Brothers introduced the first bourbon whiskey legally made in Texas in 2010 and has since developed a rabid fan base. They currently have a waitlist of more than 15,000 just to volunteer on bottling days, and their Cowboy Bourbon™ normally sells out within hours of its release. Garrison Brothers is the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history and is one of the first distilleries in America outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey. The business was founded in 2006.

At the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2020, the Garrison Brothers team was awarded a double gold medal for its Balmorhea Twice-Barreled Bourbon, a silver medal for its Single Barrel Bourbon, and a bronze for its Small Batch Bourbon. Jim Murray’s Whiskey Bible named Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon™ “American Micro Whiskey of the Year” in 2014 and again in 2017. Whiskey Bible awarded the same distinction to Balmorhea Twice-Barreled Bourbon for 2019 and 2020. Garrison Brothers was voted Best Craft Whiskey Distillery in America by readers of USA Today in 2017.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. The distillery and its barrel barns are open to the public for tours in Hye, Texas. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers Bourbon or in taking a tour of the distillery should visit garrisonbros.com or follow @garrisonbros on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

