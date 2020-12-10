Hearts + Tales Announces Exclusive U.S. Import of Holland’s Fluère Non-Alcoholic Spirits

San Francisco, CA — Hearts + Tales Beverage Co., a unique company focused on an individualized “hand-crafted” approach to sales and marketing artisanal beverage brands in the U.S., has been appointed the exclusive U.S. importer for Fluère Non-Alcoholic Spirits. A premium spirito non alcolico from Holland, Fluère (pronounced “flu-err”) replicates the distilling techniques used for spirits with alcohol such as gin, whisky, rum, tequila and/or mezcal. Each Fluère product is made with the best ingredients and botanicals that issue a complex yet balanced taste and ensure the particular after-bite typical to alcoholic drinks. Fluère is currently sold on Amazon and will be available at select brick and mortar locations in California, Illinois and Massachusetts in time for Dry January.

Based in Sausalito, Calif., Hearts + Tales is a woman-owned and operated start-up focused on brand-building. It is a small company that thinks and acts big. “I’ve been keeping an eye on the sober curious movement for a while now and am excited to introduce Fluère to the United States consumer. It’s certainly challenging without our friends in hospitality to help champion the brand, but we’re striving to create that fan base in advance. Our hope is that people reach for the bottle because it’s beautiful, but the quality and versatility of the liquid for both low and no ABV cocktail applications will create brand loyalty,” says Palmer.

Hearts + Tales works with meaningful brands that have a story to tell such as Blinking Owl Distillery, Grander Rum, Round Turn Distilling/Bimini Gin and newcomers Oyester44 Dutch Maritime Vodka and Australia’s Copper & Grain Distillery. Kate’s background in sales provides expertise in all aspects of selling as well as marketing, importing and distribution. Hearts + Tales gives the best of a brand’s story to the best audience.

Kate started her drinks journey at Boston’s B-Side Lounge before launching the ever- popular St. Germain’s Elderflower Liqueur in Boston and helping to build Horizon Beverage’s craft division of boutique brands. With inside and outside knowledge on the wholesaler level, Kate can manage expectations from import to shelf.

About Flue`re

Within the dynamic world of new drinking categories, Fluère is a spirito non alcolico made with the best ingredients and botanicals that issue a complex yet balanced taste and ensure the particular after-bite typical to alcoholic drinks. The Flue`re brand enables you to make luxurious drinks for everyone who wants to live a more mindful life without sacrificing flavor and quality. Flue`re low-alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails make a bright and adventurous choice.

For More Information:

https://heartsandtales.com/